LG JOINS CONNECTIVITY STANDARDS ALLIANCE BOARD

Leveraging Technological Expertise and Vision for More Connected Future, LG Leads Expansion of Smart Home Ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been named to the Board of Directors of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (the Alliance), the leading global organization focused on developing, evolving and promoting universal open standards for the Internet of Things (IoT).

As the global home appliance market leader and a Promoter Member of the Alliance Board of Directors, LG brings a wealth of expertise and experience in smart home and communications technologies to the global organization. The newly appointed Board of Directors members are Don Williams of LG's Chief Strategy Office and Dr. Sang Kim of LG's Chief Technology Office.

With its elevated role within the Alliance, LG plans to actively participate in the development and standardization of Matter – the Alliance's open-source IoT protocol for connecting smart home devices – and lead the expansion of the smart home ecosystem.

"Through our role on the Alliance board, we are demonstrating our full commitment to creating a more connected and convenient future," said Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics. "With the adoption and support of Matter, our growing lineup of smart products, including TVs, home appliances and IoT devices and sensors, will be able to connect to each other – and all compatible solutions – more securely and easily. We will continue to deliver innovative customer experiences and help drive the evolution of the smart home forward."

Matter, an Internet Protocol (IP)-based communications standard for smart home technologies, is helping to create an open smart home environment where products from diverse manufacturers can communicate and share data, making compatibility issues a thing of the past.

LG aims to provide support for Matter across its convenience-enhancing smart platforms, including the LG ThinQ smart home platform and app and the award-winning webOS™ smart TV platform. The adoption of Matter will not only benefit LG customers but also strengthen the overall competitiveness of the company's innovative home appliances and TV lineups.

"Like the Alliance, at LG, we are committed to evolving and improving the world in which we live," said LG Senior Vice President of Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, and head of LG's North American Innovation Center, LG NOVA. "For us, this means innovative product development focused on delivering a better user experience and improving how we provide service and value in the home and beyond. We look forward to this collaboration and all the opportunities to come."

"LG brings great energy and market reach to the Alliance, with its wide-range of products to their engineering expertise and connectivity solutions, but what makes the Alliance stronger with LG is its dedication to innovation," said Tobin Richardson, President, and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "We are excited to have LG join our Board to help spur even greater innovation in what's next with Matter, expanding the value of the Internet of Things to consumer everywhere."

Composed of more than 500 companies, the Alliance's global membership, collaborates to create open standards for the IoT, transforming the way we live, work and play. With its members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions, the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

