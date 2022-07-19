Heartland Votes

Itaú Unibanco: Virtual meeting - Results 2Q22

Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Q22 results to be disclosed soon.

Results will be published in the investor relations website on Monday, August 8th, after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

virtual meeting
On Tuesday 9th, we will present our 2Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

check out the speakers
Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO
Alexsandro Broedel, CFO
Renato Lulia Jacob, IRO

Aug 9,
starting at
9 A.M. (EDT)

Portuguese and English

don't miss out on this
register now – https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados2t22/Default_eng.aspx

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa, Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881, E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-virtual-meeting---results-2q22-301589159.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

