Empire State Building Announces New Tenant Amenities and Leasing Agent

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Building (ESB) today announced plans for a modern, tenant-only amenity space to be completed within the next year to include a town hall meeting space for 400 people, basketball court, lounge, food and bar service, and "ESRTees," a reservable lounge with two golf simulators. ESB's new amenities will be constructed in a unique concourse level space with vaulted ceilings.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) also has announced that Scott Klau's team from Newmark, a leading commercial real estate advisory and services firm, has been appointed leasing agent at the "World's Most Famous Building." ESRT and Newmark's Klau team have partnered together with great success at One Grand Central Place, 1400 Broadway, and 111 West 33rd Street.

"Our partnership with Scott Klau and his team has been tremendously successful. Now with our large block availability, we offer a destination for all sizes of tenants in their flights to quality," said Anthony E. Malkin, ESRT's chairman, president, and CEO. "ESB's superior fully modernized, energy efficient, and healthy building features with additional unmatched amenities, ESG efforts, turnkey services, and prime location are a winning combination."

In addition to the newly announced offerings, the current tenant-only amenities at the iconic Empire State Building include a 15,000 square foot fitness center, a private conference center, and seven in-building dining options, which include Tacombi, STATE Grill and Bar, and a new 23,000 square foot Starbucks Reserve scheduled to open this year. ESB's new amenities will expand on this offering and allow tenants to reserve the space to accommodate 400+ people.

"ESB is an iconic brand with modern infrastructure, committed ownership, industry-leading energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality, and a central location with easy access to major transit hubs," said Scott Klau, vice chairman at Newmark. "Every quality tenant can give its employees a unique, personalized experience at an unmatched value, from our more than 274,000 square foot large block to pre-built spaces, for the building's unrivaled amenities and offerings. It is a true employee attraction and retention tool for today's world."

ESB underwent an industry-leading deep energy retrofit that decreased carbon emissions by 54 percent over the last decade with the continued objective to make it easy for tenants to reach their own ESG goals. The 274,000 square foot large block space at ESB spans eight full and partial floors, with a dedicated 24,000 square feet of prime retail space.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail, and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building – the World's Most Famous Building – and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, in the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Mar. 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and any failure of the conditions or events cited in this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

