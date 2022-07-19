Brizo® Introduces the Tulham™ Kitchen Collection, Embodying a Spirit of Reinvention

Elegant contours combine with art deco motifs, showcasing the modern spirit of maximalism

INDIANAPOLIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tulham™ Kitchen Collection by Brizo® is an inventive blend of the traditional and avant-garde, revealing an elegant, highly detailed design. Derived from the word "tulip", the collection features sweeping curves that evoke the flower's form. With lavish fluting and a variety of finish options, including statement-making tone-on-tone finish combinations, the collection delivers a stunning aesthetic to any kitchen.

"The Tulham Kitchen Collection reveals a new look when it comes to maximalism," said Seth Fritz, Brizo Lead Designer. "Every nuance was intentional, from the exquisite contours to the deliberate proportions. With each vintage-inspired detail, the Tulham Collection demonstrates the Brizo brand's distinctive design and unmatched craftmanship, creating a new muse for capturing an artistic spirit in interior design."

The Tulham Kitchen Collection offers a variety of faucet configurations and matching accessories, including:

Faucets:

Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet and SmartTouch® Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Pull-Down Prep Kitchen Faucet and SmartTouch® Pull-Down Prep Kitchen Faucet

Bar Faucet

Instant Hot Faucet

Beverage Faucet

Accessories:

Wall Mount Pot Filler

Soap/Lotion Dispenser

Escutcheon

The collection is available in six distinct finishes: Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Polished Nickel, Brilliance® Stainless, Brilliance® Luxe Steel®, Brilliance® Luxe Gold®/Brilliance® Polished Gold, and Matte Black/Brilliance® Black Onyx. Additionally, innovative features like SmartTouch®, VoiceIQ™ and MagneDock® Technologies are available on a variety of components and styles throughout the collection to create a culinary space as functional as it is stunning.

The Tulham Kitchen Collection is available for order now through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo products or to locate a dealer, visit https://www.brizo.com/showroom-locator.

