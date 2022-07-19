BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS KILLIAN ROAD OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN COLUMBIA, S.C.

At 961 Roberts Branch Parkway, Suite 113

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic Monday at 961 Roberts Branch Parkway, Suite 113.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 803-675-5111 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Mike Lacey earned a master's degree in physical therapy from Stockton University and a master's degree in healthcare administration from Webster University.

Lacey has advanced experience with geriatric physical therapy and a clinical focus on rehab for amputees. He is trained in Graston soft-tissue therapy.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

A BenchMark sister brand, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, operates a dozen outpatient clinics in the Columbia region.

