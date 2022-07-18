HIRU CORPORATION - SQF Certification

PHOENIX , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corporation (OTC Markets: HIRU), a Georgia corporation (the "Company" or "HIRU"), would like to announce that it has made application for SQF Certification so that we may start co-packing for Walmart, Inc. and other larger retail outlets.

A SQF Certification is a program to verify safe foods and is part of a comprehensive HACCP-based food safety and quality management certification system. It is the first step towards a wholesale manufacturer receiving product orders from retail outlets. The SQF Program is recognized by foodservice providers and retailers around the world who require a rigorous and credible food safety management system. Benchmarked to Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standards, SQF links primary production certification to food manufacturing, distribution, and retail certification.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…" We are working very hard to get our SQF Certification so that we can then start receiving wholesale orders from Walmart. The Company anticipates receiving this SQF Certification shortly. At that point, we will become a co-packer for Walmart and will receive orders on a regular basis. This will be a huge event for the Company with regards to top line revenue related to our production of water products for resale to other potential retail operations as well. As soon as the SQF Certification is issued, the Company will make a public announcement. These are very exciting times for the Company. We are growing at a pace even we did think we would meet in the growth cycle of our Arizona operations. As such, we are expanding our production line quarterly."

The Company will be filing its 2nd Quarter, June 30, 2022 quarterly disclosure statement (E.g., containing financial statements and notes thereto) with OTC Markets, Inc. by the end of this week.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet OTC issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

