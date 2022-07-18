HealthTrackRx Partners with the CDC to Study Monkeypox in the U.S.

New testing has been developed to rapidly detect Monkeypox and help scientists better understand the prevalence of the disease.

DENTON, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing lab, is working in a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct an epidemiologic study to help to understand how widespread Monkeypox is within the United States.

Martin Price, CEO and Chairman of HealthTrackRx stated, "We are excited to conduct this study with the CDC. Molecular testing is essential to understanding the epidemiology of emerging threats such as Monkeypox. Applying molecular diagnostics to rapidly detect infectious diseases is central to our mission of getting people healthier faster."

As part of this study, HealthTrackRx has developed a test for Human Monkeypox Virus. The test is being used to screen specimens from patients with diagnostic codes indicating that the patient has skin lesions or ulcerations that may be compatible with Monkeypox. Specimens that test positive for Monkeypox will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

While no Monkeypox test results from this study will be reported to patients or their providers, the study will be accruing critical data regarding the spread of Monkeypox across the United States.

The HealthtrackRx diagnostic assay is a multiplex real-time PCR test based on the TaqMan® technology from Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

