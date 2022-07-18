The 2023 ElSohly Award, Sponsored by Heidolph North America, Application Deadline Extended

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CANN, the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the American Chemical Society, is announcing the extension of the application deadline for the 2023 ElSohly Award to July 31, 2022. A new feature of the application this year is the option to nominate a researcher whose work helps to advance the science of cannabis chemistry.

(PRNewsfoto/Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 ElSohly Awards Application Deadline Extended

With the increased study of cannabis chemistry across many disciplines, it has become more difficult to keep up with all the advances. It is hoped that people with specific focus or knowledge related to cannabis chemistry will be able to use the nomination / application process to acknowledge the advances that may have not made scientific headlines.

Those interested in applying to the next round of scholarships can visit our 2023 ElSohly Award application here . The 2023 winners will be required to present at the 263rd ACS National Meeting to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana March 26-30, 2023.

The ElSohly Award sponsored by Heidolph of North America provides researchers, students, and industry professionals with resources to present their work at the ElSohly Award Symposium at the Spring National Meeting of the American Chemical Society.

Questions and concerns can be brought up via email to the awards@cann-acs.org address or by visiting the CANN website at www.cann-acs.org . CANN is excited for the next generation of cannabis scientists to win this award.

For more information or an illustrative image please contact:

Award Info: Michael Coffin

awards@cann-acs.org Media: Nicole Kvasnicka

nkvasnicka@heidolph.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision