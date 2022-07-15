Monroe Community Credit Union Members Give Back

MONROE, Mich., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe Community Credit Union (MCCU) is excited to share the success of their latest charitable endeavor: Member Match, a community donation program dictated by their new members. The credit union features three local non-profit organizations each business quarter and matches their new members' initial $5 deposit (the amount required to open an account at the credit union) with a $5 donation to the non-profit organization of their choice. In the first half of the year, MCCU members supported Gabby's Grief Center, Monroe County Opportunity Program (MCOP), The Oaks Village, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Monroe County, Habitat for Humanity, and Paula's House. From July – September, new members will get to choose from the Humane Society, the Monroe Family YMCA, and Soroptimist.

Pictured: April Eggert (Marketing Specialist, MCCU), Kate Hall (VP of Marketing and Community Relations, MCCU), David Graves, (President/CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe) Molly Moore (Director of Family Services, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe) Staci Jennings, (Volunteers and Social Media Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe). (PRNewswire)

"As a locally owned and operated business, we're always looking for new ways to support our community." said MCCU Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations, Kate Hall. "The positive impact these local non-profit organizations have on our community is immeasurable and we wanted to create an easy way for our members to be directly involved in supporting their vital work. In addition, Member Match has been a great way for us to help generate awareness and provide education to our new members about organizations we've worked with for decades."

Kaye Lani Rafko-Wilson, Executive Director of Gabby's Grief Center, said, "This gift from Monroe Community Credit Union and their members is greatly appreciated. We are extremely grateful for this wonderful partnership and the generosity of so many! The donation we received from MCCU was applied toward our grief support programs and services, including individual/family grief support sessions, our first annual mass butterfly release (which had approximately 60 people in attendance) where butterflies were released in memory of loved ones, our children/teen grief camp called Camp Fearless, and for our upcoming 'Day at the Movies' family gathering that will take place at the end of July!"

Pastor Heather Boone, Board President for The Oaks Village said, "We give out between 50-75 boxes a week to those in need in the community. The funds donated from the Member Match program helped us purchase more food supplies like can goods, jelly, meat, and bread."

In six months, MCCU's Member Match program has generated $6,155 to support local non-profit organizations. MCCU will continue this charitable giving initiative through the end of 2022. For more information about this program or the local non-profit groups listed above, visit www.monroecommunitycu.org/membermatch.

About Monroe Community Credit Union:

MCCU is a locally owned and operated, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Monroe, MI with $330 million in assets, six banking locations and 30,000 members. MCCU's field of membership includes those who live, work, worship, or attend school in the state of Michigan and in the Ohio counties of Fulton, Lucas, or Wood. MCCU was voted Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Lender in Monroe for 2021.

Contact: Kate Hall

MCCU

Phone: 734-384-2717

Fax: 734-242-6911

www.monroecommunitycu.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monroe Community Credit Union