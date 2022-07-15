DAVIE, Fla., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida based Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of Airforce Heating and Air, an HVAC company that has been serving Georgia and Alabama since 2000. As an Air Pros USA Company, Airforce Heating and Air will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on over 20 years of service excellence.

Air Pros USA Strengthens Presence in Georgia & Alabama by Acquiring Airforce Heating and Air. PIctured from Airforce from left to right: Brandon Adams, VP Operations; Rett Jones, President; Anne Blalock, Owner; Dan Blalock, Owner; and Dwayne Foote, VP Technical Services. (PRNewswire)

"Airforce Heating and Air has built a strong local reputation for their expertise and integrity. We knew they would be a perfect fit to join the growing Air Pros USA family," said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. "Our technicians are equipped with the latest technology and Airforce Heating and Air's virtual reality training ensures our team is always prepared with a strong skillset to solve any problem. The combination of our efforts and state of the art resources will lead to an unrivaled level of service."

"Air Pros USA's vision aligned with what matters most to us, our customers. We are going to make a great team," said Dan Blalock, President of Airforce Heating and Air. "It was important to join a company that values their community, builds long lasting relationships with their customers, and shares the same ambitious goals for growth."

Through the Airforce Heating and Air acquisition, Air Pros USA strengthens its local presence across Georgia and Alabama. Air Pros USA has been established in the Atlanta region since 2020 and entered the Mobile market earlier this spring.

"Air Pros USA has had incredible success serving the Georgia and Alabama locations. We expect that success to continue as we add Airforce Heating and Air," said Robert DiPietro, CEO of Air Pros USA.

Nationally, Air Pros USA has nearly 600 vehicles, 700 technicians and staff, and serves over 450,000 customers. Air Pros USA operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

For more information, visit AirProsUSA.com and AirforceHeatingAndAir.com.

About Air Pros USA :

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 700 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

Air Pros USA Logo (PRNewswire)

