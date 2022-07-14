Preliminary Itinerary Announced Ahead of FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City FC Friendly on July 23 at Lambeau Field

Capacity Crowd Expected for Historic Match at NFL Venue; Event to be Broadcast Live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Match Week to Feature Fan Events on July 22 & July 23

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMN Sports, an international sports and entertainment multimedia company, announced a preliminary itinerary for all media and public events in advance of its upcoming international friendly featuring FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC on Saturday, July 23 (6:00 p.m.) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

CMN Sports and Lions Sports are co-producing the matches. (PRNewsfoto/CMN Sports) (PRNewswire)

A capacity crowd is expected for the first-ever soccer match to be played at the iconic NFL venue—home of 13-Time NFL Champion Green Bay Packers. FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC, the respective 2021/22 Bundesliga and Premier League Champions, will be displaying their championship trophies at Lambeau Field on the day of the game. Fans will also enjoy pre and post-game ceremonies including a spectacular fireworks display.

Media interested in covering the match may apply for credentials at: https://cmnsports.pvitl.com/registration/CMNSportsMediaRequestsJuly23. The media accreditation deadline is Monday, July 18 at 5:00 p.m. CT .

Prior to the match, on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, both clubs are set to host fan events in the Green Bay area. Please see below for more detailed information.

Media availability at training sessions are at the discretion of the technical staff. Information below is subject to change. All times local (CT).

DATE/TIME EVENT LOCATION Friday, July 22



TBD Bayern Munich & Manchester City arrive in Green Bay No media access 9:00am-8:00pm Accreditation Pick-Up for Approved Media Lambeau Field/Ticket Office 1265 Lombardi Ave. Green Bay, WI 54304 3:30 p.m. Media Entry for Press Conferences Lambeau Field/Fleet Farm Gate 4:30 p.m. FC Bayern Munich Press Conference featuring Head Coach Julian Nagelsmann and Player Lambeau Field/Auditorium 5:00 p.m. FC Bayern Munich Training - Media access for approved media. Closed to general public. Lambeau Field 6:00 p.m. Manchester City Press Conference featuring Head Coach Pep Guardiola and Player Lambeau Field/Auditorium 6:30 p.m. Manchester City Training - Media access first 15 minutes ONLY for approved media. Closed to general public. Lambeau Field 6:30pm-8:00pm FC Bayern Fan Event featuring Club Legend Giovane Elber Hagemeister Park 325 N. Washington St. Green Bay, WI 54301 Saturday, July 23



12:00pm-5:00pm 2:30pm – 5:30pm Manchester City Pre-Game Fan Party including live entertainment, Premier League Trophy, mascots and appearances by Club Legends Pablo Zabaleta and Joleon Lescott Green Bay Fanzone with Premier League Trophy Tundra Trio 900 Valley View Road, Green Bay, WI 54304 Titletown 3:00 p.m. Media Will Call Opens; Accreditation Pick-Up & Check In Lambeau Field/South Gate 3:00pm-6:00p.m. FC Bayern Fanzone, including Bundesliga Trophy Photo Opp, Football Activation, raffle, mascot and appearance by Club Legend Giovane Elber Lambeau Field/Fan Walkway near Oneida Gate 6:00 p.m. Kickoff: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City TV: ESPN/ESPN Deportes Lambeau Field Post-Game Post-Game Press Conferences / Mixed Zone with Players from both teams Lambeau Field

SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING MEDIA ACCREDITATION AND PARKING:

All media must show a photo ID to pick up credentials.

Media must be present to receive credentials.

A limited amount of game day parking passes are available and will be distributed during accreditation hours on a first-come first-served basis on Friday, July 22 .

