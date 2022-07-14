Fullpower®-AI Announces the Issuance of Three New U.S. Patents Further Covering Smart Beds, Sleeptracker®-AI, and the Fullpower®-AI PaaS Platform

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the leading IoT biosensing and sleep technology company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued three new U.S. Patents directed to methods related to the Fullpower®-AI platform.

"We are extremely pleased, as inventors and pioneers, with the continued development of the Fullpower®-AI patent portfolio. These new issuances, some with early priorities, continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Sleep and Biosensing intellectual property portfolio, covering methods important to Smart beds, Sleep, Snoring, Apnea, Wearable, IoT, Machine Learning, and other industries. The issuance of these patents is another step in the development of our robust patent portfolio," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower®-AI.

Patent Title Priority Date Patent Number Issue Date Multi-Zone Adjustable Bed with Smart Adjustment Mechanism 3/26/18 11253079 2/22/22 Sleep Detection and Analysis System 10/15/18 11382534 7/12/22 Sleep Quality Optimization Using a Controlled Sleep Surface 9/19/11 11344460 5/31/22

About Fullpower Technologies, Inc.

Fullpower® Technologies delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing, end-to-end engineering services, and software customization in life sciences, health, and biotechnology. Fullpower's platform is vetted and deployed as an IoT PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 135+ patents.

Fullpower's key areas of expertise include:

Sleeptracker-AI® Clinically validated sleep technology:

Worldwide vetted IoT edge-cloud platform deployments

AI-powered IoT biosensing

Remote non-invasive vital signs monitoring

The development of new AI-powered technologies in life sciences and biotechnology fields

Fullpower's B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote biosensing, sleep, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.

For more information, visit www.fullpower.com or contact BusDev@fullpower.com.

