The Bolivar Beach Club Announces Labor Day Concert Series

A beachfront music venue on the Texas Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, a beachfront RV resort and entertainment venue along the Texas Gulf Coast, today announced its Labor Day Concert Series lineup with co-headliners on Saturday and Sunday. This beachfront concert venue is unlike anything on the Texas Gulf Coast and welcomes locals and travelers alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind stage with top artists.

Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort on The Texas Gulf Coast. (PRNewswire)

Friday, September 2nd

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Kyle Nix & The 38's

RC & The Ambers

Saturday, September 3rd

SHINYRIBS & Cory Morrow

Jon Stork

Sunday, September 4th

Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Kody West

Holly Beth

"Our Labor Day Concert Series is the best way to close out a spectacular summer at the Bolivar Beach Club. This concert venue is unlike anything else on the Texas Gulf Coast and is a venue that will continue to bring top artists to its stage every year," said Brad Ballard, founder and developer of the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "With our concerts being open to the public, it gives everyone a chance to come and enjoy our new resort and spend a fun filled weekend with their families at the beach."

The Paradise Park Stage at the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, can entertain up to 3000 people, making it one of the largest beachfront entertainment venues along the Gulf Coast. The RV resort is the ultimate weekend destination and the first of its kind on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort offers the perfect vacation escape that is customizable for every type of guest. A place to lounge poolside, cocktail in-hand in a private cabana. A place to soak in live music, enjoy Crystal Beach with sand between your toes, to enjoy family friendly activities, or modern conveniences and VIP experiences—and all paired with a Southern hospitality that makes the resort unlike anything else on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Want to experience what the Beach Club has to offer? Day Passes are available so visitors can enjoy the resort-style pool, turf lawn and other amenities anytime.

To receive ticket sale information or to book your site for the summer, follow the Beach Club on Facebook or Subscribe to its newsletter at BolivarBeachClub.com.

About the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort

The Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort is a beachfront vacation and entertainment venue offering an unmatched amenity package that elevates the RV travel experience. A blend of seaside Southern hospitality and backyard tranquility, this resort is decked out with sparkling pools, swim-up bars, private VIP cabanas and live entertainment just steps from the beaches of the Upper Texas Coast. To learn more, visit BolivarBeachClub.com.

Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, Crystal Beach, Texas (PRNewsfoto/Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort