B2Gold Reports Continued Strong Gold Production for Q2 2022 with Total Gold Production of 223,623 oz, In Line with Budget; On Track to Meet Annual Guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 oz of Total Gold Production

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2022 Second Quarter and First Half Highlights

Total gold production in the second quarter of 2022 of 223,623 ounces (including 14,765 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre")), slightly above budget by 1% (2,154 ounces), and consolidated gold production of 208,858 ounces from the Company's three operating mines, in line with budget

Consolidated gold revenue in the second quarter of 2022 of $382 million on sales of 205,300 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,861 per ounce

Fekola's mill throughput in the second quarter of 2022 was a quarterly record of 2.42 million tonnes, 8% above budget and 6% higher than the second quarter of 2021

On July 3, 2022 , the Economic Community of West African States ("ECOWAS") removed the economic, financial and diplomatic sanctions imposed on Mali earlier in 2022 following the interim Malian Government's announcement of a two-year transition to presidential elections and the promulgation of a new electoral law. As a result, Mali's borders with its neighbours are now open to normal commercial traffic and ordinary supply routes are once again available

Total gold production in the first half of 2022 of 432,988 ounces (including 27,657 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), above budget by 3% (11,914 ounces), and consolidated gold production of 405,331 ounces from the Company's three operating mines, above budget by 2% (7,383 ounces)

Consolidated gold revenue in the first half of 2022 of $748 million on sales of 400,400 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,867 per ounce

For full-year 2022, B2Gold remains well positioned for continued strong operational and financial performance and remains on track to achieve its total gold production guidance of between 990,000 - 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 - 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre) with total consolidated cash operating costs forecast to be between $620 - $660 per ounce (see "Non-IFRS Measures") and total consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-IFRS Measures") forecast to be between $1,010 - $1,050 per ounce

The Company remains in a strong net positive cash position and paid a second quarter dividend of $0.04 per common share (annualized rate of $0.16 per common share), one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector

The Company recently announced the acquisition of Oklo Resources Limited, which will provide B2Gold with an additional landholding of 1,405 km2 covering highly prospective greenstone belts in Mali , including Oklo's flagship Dandoko project (550 km2), located approximately 25 kilometres from each of the Fekola Mine and the Anaconda area. The transaction is expected to be completed in early September 2022

Gold Production

Total gold production in the second quarter of 2022 was 223,623 ounces (including 14,765 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), slightly above budget by 1% (2,154 ounces), and consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines was 208,858 ounces, in line with budget (see "Operations" section below). Compared to the second quarter of 2021, total consolidated gold production was higher by 6% (12,011 ounces), mainly due to record quarterly mill throughput achieved at the Fekola Mine in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, processed grade was higher at the Otjikoto Mine in the second quarter of 2022, due to significant waste stripping operations at both the Wolfshag and Otjikoto pits in the first half of 2021. Consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022 primarily due to the timing of higher-grade ore mining.

For the first half of 2022, total gold production was 432,988 ounces (including 27,657 ounces of attributable production from Calibre), above budget by 3% (11,914 ounces), and comparable with the first half of 2021. Consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines was 405,331 ounces in the first half of 2022, above budget by 2% (7,383 ounces) and 1% (2,308 ounces) higher compared to the second half of 2021.

The Company is currently compiling its consolidated cash operating costs and consolidated AISC results for the second quarter of 2022, which will be released along with its second quarter of 2022 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

For full-year 2022, B2Gold remains well positioned for continued strong operational and financial performance and remains on track to achieve its total gold production guidance of between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 and 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre), with total consolidated cash operating costs forecast to be between $620 and $660 per ounce and total consolidated AISC forecast to be between $1,010 and $1,050 per ounce. Due to the timing of high-grade ore mining, consolidated gold production from the Company's three operating mines is expected to increase significantly to between 560,000 and 590,000 ounces during the second half of 2022. Based mainly on the weighting of production and timing of stripping, consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be between $760 and $800 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $490 and $530 per ounce during the second half of 2022. In addition, consolidated AISC are expected to be between $1,250 and $1,290 per ounce in the first half of 2022 before significantly improving to between $820 and $860 per ounce during the second half of 2022.

Gold Revenue

For the second quarter of 2022, consolidated gold revenue was $382 million on sales of 205,300 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,861 per ounce, compared to $363 million on sales of 200,071 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,814 per ounce in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in gold revenue of 5% ($19 million) was attributable to a 2.5% increase in the average realized gold price and a 2.5% increase in gold ounces sold.

For the first half of 2022, consolidated gold revenue was $748 million on sales of 400,400 ounces at an average price of $1,867 per ounce compared to $725 million on sales of 402,401 ounces at an average price of $1,802 per ounce in the first half of 2021. The increase in gold revenue of 3% ($23 million) was attributable to a 4% increase in the average realized gold price, partially offset by a 1% decrease in gold ounces sold.

Operations

Mine-by-mine gold production in the second quarter and first half of 2022 (including the Company's estimated 25% attributable share of Calibre's production) was as follows:

Mine Q2 2022 Gold Production (ounces) First-Half 2022 Gold Production (ounces) Revised Full-year 2022 Forecast Gold Production (ounces) Fekola 123,066 224,714 570,000 - 600,000 Masbate 54,375 114,139 215,000 - 225,000 Otjikoto 31,417 66,478 165,000 - 175,000 B2Gold Consolidated (1) 208,858 405,331 950,000 – 1,000,000







Equity interest in Calibre (2) 14,765 27,657 40,000 - 50,000







Total 223,623 432,988 990,000 – 1,050,000

(1) "B2Gold Consolidated" - gold production is presented on a 100% basis, as B2Gold fully consolidates the results of its Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto mines in its consolidated financial statements (even though it does not own 100% of these operations). (2) "Equity interest in Calibre" - represents the Company's approximate 25% indirect share of Calibre's operations. B2Gold applies the equity method of accounting for its 25% ownership interest in Calibre.

Fekola Gold Mine - Mali

The Fekola Mine in Mali continued its strong operational performance through the second quarter of 2022, producing 123,066 ounces of gold, in line with budget. In the second quarter of 2022, Fekola's processing facilities achieved record quarterly throughput of 2.42 million tonnes, 8% above budget and 6% higher than the second quarter of 2021, due to favourable ore characteristics and continuous optimization of the grinding circuit. The higher than budgeted mill throughput in the second quarter of 2022 was mainly offset by lower than budgeted mill feed grade (6%), as Fekola's low-grade stockpiles were used to provide additional unbudgeted mill feed required as a result of the higher than budgeted processed tonnes. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, gold production was higher by 8% (9,455 ounces), mainly due to higher mill throughput. Fekola's gold production is expected to be significantly weighted to the second half of 2022 when mining reaches the higher-grade portion of Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit.

For the second quarter of 2022, mill feed grade was 1.71 grams per tonne ("g/t") compared to budget of 1.81 g/t and 1.65 g/t in the second quarter of 2021; mill throughput was 2.42 million tonnes compared to

budget of 2.24 million tonnes and 2.29 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2021; and gold recovery averaged 92.4% compared to budget of 94.4% and 93.2% in the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, as noted above, the higher than budgeted mill throughput (8%) was mainly offset by lower than budgeted mill feed grade (6%), as Fekola's low-grade stockpiles were used to provide additional unbudgeted mill feed required as a result of the higher than budgeted processed tonnes. In addition, in the second quarter of 2022, low availability of lime led to reduced gold recoveries, however, all reagents are now available without constraint and operations continue normally.

For the first half of 2022, the Fekola Mine produced 224,714 ounces of gold, slightly above budget (901 ounces) and, as expected, lower by 6% (13,985 ounces) compared to the first half of 2021 mainly due to planned significant waste stripping and lower mined ore tonnage as Phase 6 of the Fekola Pit was developed in the first half of 2022.

The Company welcomes the recent announcement by ECOWAS of the removal on July 3, 2022 of the economic, financial and diplomatic sanctions imposed on Mali in January 2022. The sanctions were removed by ECOWAS after the interim Malian Government announced a two-year transition to presidential elections and promulgated a new electoral law. Mali's borders with its neighbouring countries have now re-opened to normal commercial traffic and ordinary supply routes are available. Throughout the period of the sanctions, the Fekola Mine continued to operate normally and meet its production targets while maintaining a good working relationship with the interim Government.

The low-cost Fekola Mine is expected to produce between 570,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold in 2022 at cash operating costs of between $510 and $550 per ounce and AISC of between $840 and $880 per ounce. Fekola's gold production is expected to significantly increase to between 350,000 and 370,000 ounces during the second half of 2022. Based mainly on the weighting of production and timing of pre-stripping, Fekola's cash operating costs are expected to be between $720 and $760 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $380 and $420 per ounce during the second half of 2022. In addition, Fekola's AISC are expected to be between $1,140 and $1,180 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $660 and $700 per ounce during the second half of 2022.

Masbate Gold Mine – The Philippines

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines continued its strong operational performance with second quarter 2022 gold production of 54,375 ounces, above budget by 2% (995 ounces), as processed tonnage (6% above budget) more than offset lower than budgeted processed grade (4%). Compared to the second quarter of 2021, gold production was lower by 4% (2,503 ounces) due to higher grade and recoveries in the second quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, mill feed grade was 1.09 g/t compared to budget of 1.13 g/t and 1.17 g/t in the second quarter of 2021; mill throughput was 1.99 million tonnes compared to budget of 1.88 million tonnes and 1.86 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2021; and gold recovery averaged 78.4% compared to budget of 78.2% and 81.5% in the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, higher than budgeted mill throughput (6%) resulted from the continuous optimization of the grinding circuit whereas the lower than budgeted processed grade (4%) resulted from lower than budgeted mined grades at the bottom of the Montana Pit, where mining is expected to be completed by the end of July 2022. Processed grade was higher in the second quarter of 2021 (compared to the second quarter of 2022) due to mining of higher-grade zones of the Main Vein and Montana pits in the second quarter of 2021. Gold recoveries for processed ore were also higher in the second quarter of 2021 (compared to the second quarter of 2022) as mill recoveries outperformed Masbate's modelled mine plan recoveries in the second quarter of 2021.

For the first half of 2022, Masbate Mine's gold production of 114,139 ounces was well above budget by 6% (6,706 ounces) as a result of higher than budgeted mill throughput, and comparable to the first half of 2021.

In light of the Masbate Mine's positive production performance to date in 2022, it is now expected to produce between 215,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold in 2022 (original guidance range was between 205,000 and 215,000 ounces of gold), with cash operating costs of between $740 and $780 per ounce and AISC of between $1,070 and $1,110 per ounce. Masbate's gold production is scheduled to be relatively consistent throughout 2022.

Otjikoto Gold Mine - Namibia

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia produced 31,417 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2022, 2,027 ounces (6%) below budget. The lower than budgeted gold production in the second quarter of 2022 was due to a slower than planned ramp-up in development of the Wolfshag Underground mine, resulting in lower than budgeted mined grade. The Company recently appointed a new underground mining contractor and development rates in the Wolfshag Underground mine have recovered, with development ore now expected in the third quarter of 2022 and stope ore production commencing in the fourth quarter of 2022. As a result of this change in ore production timing, the 2022 annual production guidance range for Otjikoto has been revised to between 165,000 and 175,000 ounces of gold (original guidance range was between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold). As expected, compared to the second quarter of 2021, gold production was higher by 17% (4,526 ounces) due to significant waste stripping operations at both the Wolfshag and Otjikoto pits in the first half of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, mill feed grade was 1.17 g/t compared to budget of 1.25 g/t and 0.99 g/t in the second quarter of 2021; mill throughput was 0.85 million tonnes compared to budget of 0.85 million tonnes and 0.86 million tonnes in the second quarter of 2021; and gold recovery averaged 98.4% compared to budget of 98.0% and 97.8% in the second quarter of 2021. As noted above, processed grade was lower than budget in the second quarter of 2022 due to delays in the development of the Wolfshag Underground mine and higher compared to the second quarter of 2021 due to significant waste stripping at both the Wolfshag and Otjikoto pits in the first half of 2021.

For the first half of 2022, the Otjikoto Mine produced 66,478 ounces of gold, in line with budget and 33% (16,545 ounces) higher than the first half of 2021.

The Otjikoto Mine is now expected to produce between 165,000 and 175,000 ounces of gold in 2022, with cash operating costs of between $740 and $780 per ounce and AISC of between $1,120 and $1,160 per ounce. For the second half of 2022, Otjikoto's gold production is expected to increase significantly to between 100,000 and 105,000 ounces. Based mainly on the weighting of the planned production and timing of pre-stripping, Otjikoto's cash operating costs are expected to be between $960 and $1,000 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $620 and $660 per ounce during the second half of 2022. In addition, Otjikoto's AISC are expected to be between $1,460 and $1,500 per ounce in the first half of 2022, before significantly improving to between $930 and $970 per ounce during the second half of 2022.

Outlook

The Company is pleased with its second quarter and first half of 2022 production results as outlined in this news release. Based on a strong first half, the Company is on track to meet its annual gold production guidance for 2022 of between 990,000 - 1,050,000 ounces (including 40,000 - 50,000 attributable ounces projected from Calibre) with total consolidated cash operating costs of between $620 - $660 per ounce and total consolidated AISC of between $1,010 - $1,050 per ounce. The Company is currently compiling its consolidated cash operating costs and consolidated AISC results for the second quarter of 2022, which will be released along with its second quarter of 2022 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The Company is continuing with a $33 million program for development of infrastructure for Phase I saprolite mining at the Anaconda area, including road construction. Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area released in March 2022 and B2Gold's preliminary planning, the Company has demonstrated that a pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide selective higher grade saprolite material to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill. Subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final development plan, the trucking of selective higher grade saprolite material to the Fekola mill would increase the ore processed and annual gold production from the Fekola mill, with the potential to add an average of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces per year to the Fekola mill's annual gold production. The plan to truck the selective higher grade saprolite material is not included in the Company's 2022 production guidance and the Anaconda area Mineral Resources have not been included in the current Fekola life of mine plan. Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and the 2022 exploration drilling results, the Company is completing a Phase II scoping study to review the project economics of constructing a stand-alone mill near the Anaconda area. Subject to receipt of a positive Phase II scoping study, the Company expects that the saprolite material would continue to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill during the construction period for the Anaconda area stand-alone mill.

The Company's ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize profitable production from its mines, further advance its pipeline of development and exploration projects, evaluate new exploration, development and production opportunities and continue to pay an industry leading dividend yield.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 / +1 (416) 764-8659 (Vancouver/Toronto) or toll free at +1 (888) 664-6392 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here. A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or toll free at +1 (888) 390-0541 (passcode 652410 #).

Qualified Persons

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

