AXS Investments Launches First-Ever U.S. Suite of Single-Stock Leveraged Bull and Bear ETFs

New ETFs provide first-of-its-kind access to express high conviction in (or against) specific U.S. stocks, as AXS continues fast-growing, innovative expansion into the ETF space

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, today launched a suite of eight ETFs that seek to provide leveraged long or inverse exposure to the daily performance of some of the most actively traded stocks across a variety of sectors.

"We are thrilled to be the first firm to bring single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs to U.S. investors," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "With the launch of this highly innovative family of ETFs, AXS has once again opened new access for investors, namely to express their high-conviction views on some of the most actively traded single stocks, regardless of whether their sentiment is bullish or bearish. AXS is excited to continue our robust build-out of highly differentiated ETFs designed to provide investors with unique, first-of-their-kind investments to achieve their varying objectives."

The initial suite of AXS single-stock ETFs provides investors with leveraged long ("Bull") and short ("Bear") daily exposure to the following stocks:

AXS Continues to Expand Fund Lineup with Fast-Growing Suite of First-of-Their-Kind Strategies

Today's rollout of these new ETFs is just one of many major strategic growth initiatives successfully achieved by AXS. It comes on the heels of the firm's recent acquisitions, including:

The AXS ETF business also is rapidly expanding with several successful launches of first-of-their-kind ETFs, including:

"Whether it is powerful inflation fighting tools, ways to express views on innovation, or a host of other novel investments that previously were unavailable to investors, our goal remains to be the leader in providing investors with access to the tools needed to build portfolios and to trade effectively in today's volatile markets," continued Bassuk. "We're very excited about today's news, and all that we still have in our product pipeline for 2022 and beyond."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative and sustainable investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online or call 833.AXS.ALTS (833.297.2587). Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

AXS leveraged and inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse leveraged investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Funds are not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

A levered and/or inverse single-stock ETF is not the same as holding the underlying stock, a traditional ETF, or even a non-single stock levered and/or inverse ETF. Unlike traditional ETFs, or other levered and/or inverse ETFs, the Funds track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification.

Although the Funds will be listed and traded on an exchange, an investment in a Fund may not be suitable for every investor. The Funds pose risks that are unique and complex.

Derivatives Risk: The Funds' use of derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Funds to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. A derivative refers to any financial instrument whose value is derived, at least in part, from the price of an underlying security, asset, rate or index.

Leverage Risk: Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and its referenced single stock or index. Because the Funds include a multiplier of, for example, positive two times (200%) or negative two times (-200%) of the underlying stock, a single day movement in that stock approaching 50% at any point in the day could result in the total loss of an investor's investment if that movement is contrary to the investment objective of the given Fund, even if the underlying stock subsequently moves in an opposite direction, eliminating all or a portion of the earlier movement. This would be the case with any such single day movements in the stock, even if the stock maintains a level greater than zero at all times.

Compounding Risk: The Funds have a single day investment objective, and performance for any other period is the result of their returns for each day compounded over the period. The performance of the Funds for periods longer than a single day will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from, for example, 200% or -200% of the daily return of the underlying stock for the same period, before accounting for fees and expenses.

Swap agreement risk: The Fund expects to use swap agreements as a means to achieve its investment objective, which may expose the Fund to greater risks and larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference asset(s) underlying those derivatives. Swaps are also subject to the risk of imperfect correlation between the value of the reference asset underlying the swap and the swap. The use of swap agreements are also subject to additional risks such as the lack of regulation, counterparty risk, liquidity risk and could expose investors to significant losses.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

