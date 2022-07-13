Rise Interactive Hires Industry Veteran Kimberly Harris-Mooring as SVP of People & Culture

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, an industry-recognized performance marketing agency specializing in media, analytics, and customer experience, has hired Kimberly Harris-Mooring as Senior Vice President of People & Culture to support the agency's growth strategy. Rise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, a marketing experience company that helps brands reimagine their marketing to be more streamlined, impactful, flexible, and frictionless.

Kimberly Harris-Mooring is the new SVP of People & Culture at Rise Interactive (PRNewswire)

Harris-Mooring brings more than 30 years of senior management experience in Human Resources, Employee Development, Change Management, and Diversity and Inclusion. Most recently, she served as the Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Assessor at the Cook County (Ill.) Assessor's Office, focusing on overall strategic direction and developing processes that drove operational excellence. Prior to that, Harris-Mooring led HR Programs for First Midwest Bank as the Vice President of HR Project Management and Strategic Program Management.

"Rise is committed not only to our clients, but also to our people, and we believe that continually investing in our workforce will best prepare us to continue growing as industry leaders and innovators," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise. "This is just one reason we are thrilled for Kimberly to lead Rise's strategic priorities, including talent acquisition, talent management, training, and expanding our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts."

"I truly believe that people are the special sauce for any business," says Harris-Mooring, an avid implementer of progressive approaches to Human Resources and Operations Management. "After talking with Larry (Fisher) about Rise's focus on people development as a catalyst for growth, I knew this was where I wanted to help make an impact and layer my approach onto Rise's existing core values."

Harris-Mooring also has a track record of giving back. She mentors young women breaking into the HR space, currently through Chicago SHRM and in the past with Michelle Obama's The Girls Opportunity Alliance. As an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Harris-Mooring supports the community through programs like Soles4Souls that provides shoes to those in need. You will also see her packing backpacks for low-income children in Chicago's southern suburbs and supporting women's wellness through their targeted program initiatives.

Harris-Mooring received her M.B.A. from Keller Graduate School of Management and her B.S. in Business Management from Cardinal Stritch University.

