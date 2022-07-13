Kipu Health Launches Patient Portal Increasing Care Access and Oversight for Treatment Centers and Patients

New Kipu Patient Portal delivers real-time treatment and care information to patients, guardians and guarantors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipu Health, the technology partner for mental health and addiction service providers, today announced the launch of Kipu Patient Portal, delivering critical patient access to information that improves the quality of care for behavioral health patients.

Kipu Patient Portal delivers treatment and care information in real time to patients and their authorized contacts, resulting in improved patient outcomes and satisfaction. Through a secure online platform, patients can access and exchange clinical and administrative documentation, view appointments and medications, launch telehealth sessions and more – all in the comfort of their own space.

"The patient portal is a game changer for treatment centers and their patients," said Sally Abu-moustafa, executive vice president of product management at Kipu. "With this level of insight and access to treatment plans, patients and their loved ones can easily view and react to key milestones on their care journey. With real-time information and provider access at their fingertips, the portal engages patients in their care plan which is crucial to positive outcomes."

According to Abu-moustafa, the portal has already generated a lot of demand with nearly 10,000 users registered during the beta-launch phase of the portal's development. She attributes this to the portal's ease of use and intuitive design. It also helps alleviate burdens on clinic staff by reducing the back-and-forth of information sharing through its real-time connection to the Kipu Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform.

"The patient portal is a vital extension of our care experience so we're thrilled to be able to provide this access and convenience for our patients," said Melva Avila, EMR manager at Monte Nido and Affiliates. "By adding the ability for our patients and their caregivers to see their medical information and view appointments, we're delivering the comfort and support they need for a successful recovery."

Kipu Patient Portal empowers Kipu EMR users to easily and securely share treatment-related information to engage patients, guardians and guarantors by linking directly to the Kipu EMR, one of the most widely used platforms in the behavioral health industry. Serving more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing.

"With staffing shortages continuing to affect the entire healthcare industry, solutions like our patient portal have become increasingly important," said Paul Joiner, CEO of Kipu. "By giving patients access to information and facilitating communications and action items through the portal, we're bolstering staff with the support and efficiencies they need to concentrate on delivering the best care possible."

To find out more about Kipu Patient Portal, please visit https://kipuhealth.com/lp/kipu-patient-portal/#.

About Kipu Health

Kipu is the leading enterprise software provider delivering Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions that serve the behavioral health industry. The KipuEMR is a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform that is the largest and most widely implemented EMR purpose-built for the addiction treatment industry. Used by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,600 facilities, globally, Kipu's cloud-based platform manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, treatment, follow-up and billing. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipuhealth.com/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn.

