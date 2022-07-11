Play Ball! Ball Park® Buns Announces Nominations Are Open for 2023 Ball Parks of Dreams Initiative

America's Favorite Buns Brand is on the hunt for the next home run of field transformations

HORSHAM, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a successful second year of Little League® Baseball and Softball field renovations, Ball Park® Buns announced today nominations are now open for their 2023 Ball Parks of Dreams initiative. Deserving Little League programs from across the country can visit BallParksofDreams.com until September 23 to submit their nomination. The new, open application process – a first for the initiative – will provide Little League communities across the country with the opportunity to share their story of how a field renovation would positively impact their players and community.

Ball Park Buns® (PRNewswire)

The Ball Parks of Dreams initiative continues to be a cornerstone of Ball Park Buns' multi-year partnership with Little League Baseball and Softball and the brand's commitment to help serve Little League teams across the country as the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series. Since the initiative kicked off in 2021, Ball Park Buns has helped six Little League teams in need of field renovations, which included fields that had fallen into disrepair during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renovations included sodding, overhauling the infield, installing a new outfield fence and adding trees for fan comfort and shade.

As part of the online nomination process for the 2023 Ball Parks of Dreams initiative, Little League officials, coaches and parents will have the opportunity to share information about their league's greatest needs – including the state of their field's current playing condition and league equipment needs. All nominations will be reviewed by a committee of representatives from Ball Park Buns whose judging criteria will focus on serving teams and fields with the greatest need. Three teams will be selected for field makeovers to be completed by the start of the 2023 Little League season.

"By expanding our selection process to include nominations, we have the opportunity to learn even more about nationwide Little League programs directly from the volunteers that operate them," said Alexandra McDade, Brand Manager, Ball Park Buns & Rolls at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We believe these deeper insights will help us to better understand the personal connections between a field and its community – enabling us to implement more impactful renovations."

Perfect for grilling, tailgating, parties and more, Ball Park hot dog and hamburger buns are America's favorite buns and deliver fresh taste and outstanding flavor. With many varieties of buns and rolls, it's easy to make Ball Park Buns part of your next meal – and watch the crowd go wild. Ball Park Buns is a part of Bimbo Bakeries USA. For a full list of Ball Park products and where to buy them, please visit www.BallParkBuns.com .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org , and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

2023 Ball Parks of Dreams nominations are now open (PRNewswire)

