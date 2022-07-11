STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim report January-June 2022 on Friday July 22, at 8:00 a.m. (CEST).

Agenda

8.00 a.m. (CEST) - Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.

8:30 a.m. (CEST) - Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".

9.00 a.m. (CEST) - Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 9:00 a.m. CEST where Loomis President & CEO Aritz Larrea and CFO Kristian Ackeby will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 3641

USA: +1 646-828-8082

Sweden: +46 (0)8 566 427 54

Code: 227140

The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.

To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").

Recorded version

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information

To receive press releases and financial reports from Loomis, please register your email address at http://www.loomis.com/investors/subscribe.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

July 11, 2022

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3599799/1603323.pdf Loomis AB to publish Interim report on July 22, 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Loomis AB