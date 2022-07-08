Seasoned medical technology leader tapped to maximize momentum in APAC

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a global leader in cardiovascular technologies, today announced that Bryan Loo will assume the role of President of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region effective July 18, 2022. Loo will head a leadership team responsible for commercial and clinical strategy, business operations, and teammate development in the company's fast-growing APAC region.

Cordis names Bryan Loo President of Asia-Pacific region (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Bryan to the team," said Cordis CEO Shar Matin. "He brings a depth of leadership and customer relationship-building experience in the APAC medical technology and healthcare markets that spans decades. He has a reputation for relentless execution and growing high-performing teams that produce results for the business and build strong relationships with physician customers."

Loo joins Cordis from Genesis Medtech, where he served as President and built the infrastructure for its vertically integrated, open-platform model. During his tenure at Asia Pacific Danaher Dental as President and Bayer Radiology as APAC Vice-President, he built a reputation for pivoting businesses to double-digit growth. He also previously held multiple roles at Cordis over a 16-year period, when it was a part of J&J Medical, including Vice President of Cordis China, delivering the largest revenue and highest profit in the division.

"I am honored to rejoin this new, reenergized Cordis team," said Loo. "Its legacy of providing trusted, differentiated solutions that improve patients' lives is unmatched, and now I see a compelling opportunity to participate in a new era of innovation and transformation that is possible as an independent Cordis."

According to Matin, Loo will leverage his deep roots in Asia to grow customer relationships and attract top talent that aligns with his vision for symbiotic teams that are inspired by the pioneering spirit that built Cordis over the past 60 years and is being rediscovered today.

Loo will be based in Singapore. He is a Business graduate of Nanyang Technological University and benefitted from executive leadership programs in Harvard Business School and INSEAD.

About Cordis

Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional vascular technology with a more than 60-year history of pioneering breakthrough cardiovascular technologies to treat millions of patients. With a reputation for clinical acumen, training, and services, Cordis established a legacy of innovation in high-quality and less-invasive cardiovascular products and built a strong global footprint with operations in more than 70 countries around the world.

Media contact:

Margaret-Sarah Alexander

Vice President, Head of Global Strategic Marketing

margaretsarah.alexander@cordis.com

m. 203-297-4182

Cordis is a global interventional vascular technology company (PRNewsfoto/Cordis) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cordis