VOORMI® Partners with Celebrity Chef David Rose On Heat-Shielding CORE CONSTRUCTION® Apron

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOORMI®, manufacturer of the world's highest performing technical apparel, has teamed up with celebrity Chef David Rose to deliver the most innovative outdoor Chef's Apron ever conceived. Leveraging VOORMI's patented CORE CONSTRUCTION® Technology, this first-of-its kind piece features an imbedded heat-shielding membrane for the unique challenges of live-fire outdoor cooking.

Launched as a limited-edition program, the collaborative project features a co-branded (VOORMI/Chef David Rose) apron built from the lightest and most advanced CORE CONSTRUCTION® Technology ever created. Beyond the groundbreaking fabric, the apron is reinforced with a durable water & stain repellent coating and thoughtfully designed with tong loops, thermometer quiver, and hand/technology pockets for ultimate functionality in use.

"I love how truly resilient, functional and comfortable this apron is," said Chef David, Food Network/TV personality, and cookbook author of EGGin'. "More outerwear than apron, the fabric absolutely molds, contours and compliments whoever is wearing it. Built tough enough for grilling and soft enough to wear as a multi-purpose apron, this piece literally keeps me cool under fire."

Representing the first of VOORMI's CORE CONSTRUCTION® projects beyond weather protective knitwear, this collaboration provides a glimpse into the company's vision for a future of highly functionalized core-knitted textiles.

"From weather protection to heat shielding membranes, this brand-new platform carries with it the potential to functionalize textiles in ways never imagined," said Dustin English, Chief Experience Officer at VOORMI. "And, with zero compromise in comfort, there's no reason why every yard of knitted fabric in the world shouldn't contain a functional core."

The limited-edition Chef's Apron from VOORMI is on sale now for $179, and available for purchase at voormi.com. For more information on CORE CONSTRUCTION® Technology and/or opportunities for partnership, contact techpartner@voormi.com .

About VOORMI®:

Based in Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Bozeman, Montana, VOORMI makes high-performance clothing built for the road less traveled. Here at VOORMI, we take a different approach to clothing, textiles and supply chains. We believe, fabrics and apparel should keep pace with the world around us – and that the clothing we wear should support a greater purpose.

Media contact:

Sarah Steinwand

sarah@treelinepr.com

View original content:

SOURCE VOORMI