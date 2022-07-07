Field Effect and RosettiStarr partner to deliver full-spectrum cyber security services to businesses and law firms worldwide

Industry innovators join forces to deliver unparalleled comprehensive cyber protection

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Field Effect, a global cyber security company specializing in intelligence-grade protection for small and medium organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with RosettiStarr, an international intelligence, investigations, and security services company. This partnership delivers best-in-class cyber security services, providing RosettiStarr customers with advanced protection against cyber threats across the globe.

"Cyber security risks are embedded in everything we do online, and it is imperative that businesses enhance their security postures to meet the dynamic threat cyber criminals pose to critical systems and sensitive data," said Kip Edwards, Managing Director and General Counsel of RosettiStarr. "By combining Field Effect's deep technical proficiency with RosettiStarr's expertise in investigations, intelligence, and security, we can now deliver full-spectrum incident response services to businesses and law firms managing breaches along with a best-in-class security solution enabling our clients to monitor their threat surface and prevent attacks in the first place."

RosettiStarr will leverage a security solution called Covalence, Field Effect's managed detection and response solution (MDR). Covalence is the only such tool built and designed from the ground up that makes it easy for small and medium businesses to get comprehensive, sophisticated protection from a single platform. Its unique strength is that it sees into every aspect of a business' threat surface and aggregates the data from multiple security events into simple, actionable steps, making it fast and easy to prevent and resolve threats. RosettiStarr has worked with Field Effect to develop a first of its kind instance of this powerful application designed to help institutional investors implement a cyber security standard across their portfolio investments while also giving them real-time situational awareness into their holdings' threat surfaces.

"We built Covalence to ensure organizations of all sizes have access to powerful cyber security protection," said Shri Kalyanasundaram, Chief Growth Officer at Field Effect. "By joining forces with RosettiStarr, which is known for its world-class intelligence and security solutions, we've created a comprehensive suite of security services that will help protect their customers at the time they need it most."

RosettiStarr will also work with Field Effect to help clients respond to cyber incidents worldwide and is now offering a comprehensive pre-transactional cyber maturity assessment for clients' prospective investments. The partnership between Field Effect and RosettiStarr reflects their ongoing commitment to strengthening the cyber resilience of people and organizations around the world.

To learn more about RosettiStarr and Field Effect offerings, visit: rosettistarr.com/practices.

About Field Effect Software, Inc.

Field Effect believes organizations of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training and compliance products and services are the results of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit fieldeffect.com.

About RosettiStarr

RosettiStarr provides cutting-edge intelligence, investigations, corporate risk and cyber security services to management teams, attorneys, and investors worldwide. RosettiStarr services institutional investors with over $550 billion under management and corporate enterprises with operations around the world. RosettiStarr has worked with over 60 of the AmLaw Top 100 Law Firms and has had successful engagements in 46 countries. The company provides strategic intelligence, due diligence, and risk management support which gives portfolio managers, attorneys, and corporate executive teams confidence to make more informed decisions and take bold actions.

View original content:

SOURCE Field Effect