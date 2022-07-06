Meta Hollywood Enters Partnership with The Sandbox to Develop Hollywood-themed LAND and Gamified Experiences

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Hollywood, the largest virtual community for movie lovers, studios, and creators, which was launched by Animoca Brands in partnership with the Planet Hollywood Group (" Planet Hollywood "), announces a new partnership with The Sandbox , a leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to develop a first-of its-kind virtual Hollywood-themed backlot movie studio in the metaverse.

As part of its continued expansion across the metaverse, Meta Hollywood secured a considerable plot of LAND in The Sandbox, where it will host Hollywood-themed events and experiences in a Hollywood backlot studio format. Meta Hollywood will invite guests in The Sandbox to embark on multiple unique adventures by touring several themed backlot experiences, including horror and action sets, holiday-themed environments, red carpet premiere events, and a memorabilia museum.

"I'm very excited about our partnership with The Sandbox, which allows us to provide our community members and users with an exclusive, first-of-its-kind Hollywood backlot experience where they can interact and own assets in a dynamic virtual environment made possible by Web3 technology," said Meta Hollywood co-founder Robert Earl .

"Meta Hollywood gives cult movie fans the possibility to virtually own a part of Hollywood history and creatively expand it through new stories and adventures in an open metaverse," said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. "It's a great way to revive these legendary movies that live in our imagination and collectively relive the experiences."

Guests will also have access to a marketplace of memorabilia and other Hollywood-themed voxelized assets based on Planet Hollywood's real life movie memorabilia collection, enjoying utility in the newly created LAND. Holding any of these assets will unlock exciting perks that will grow as the new LAND develops.

The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based decentralized NFT gaming metaverse that enables non-tech savvy users to create, sell, use, and monetize their own virtual experiences in the form of NFTs, including voxelized assets and LAND connected by a native marketplace and the SAND utility token.

ABOUT META HOLLYWOOD

Meta Hollywood is a community-first ecosystem for entertainment fans and creators, offering exclusive access and utility (URL and IRL), at the intersection of Hollywood and Web 3. With access to a vast collection of over 60,000 movie memorabilia items, as well as additional Hollywood IP and utility from Planet Hollywood and Animoca Brands' established partner network, users are in for a star-studded time! The community adds value to physical Hollywood events, pop culture, and memorabilia by providing Web3 enabled experiences and utility. By democratizing the entertainment universe, Meta Hollywood empowers movie lovers and the broader consumer market to interact directly with movie producers and other short-form content creators through a branded digital experience. Utilizing its native token HWOOD , Meta Hollywood intends to transform the iconic Hollywood experience into a next-generation hybrid Web3 ecosystem that benefits entertainment industry field supporters and creators both online and offline.

ABOUT THE SANDBOX

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, CryptoKitties, and more. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

ABOUT ANIMOCA BRANDS

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, and TinyTap. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 340 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

