ECL Brand Reflects Capabilities, Growth

DURHAM, N.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Care Leaders announces the launch of our new brand, Healthcare Leaders Group (HLG). This change better reflects our capabilities and commitment to providing world-class technological solutions to the healthcare industry as a whole.

Eye Care Leaders announces the launch of our new brand, Healthcare Leaders Group (HLG).

"HLG is focused on creating value, growth, and long-term stability for our customers," said HLG CEO Roni Amiel. "We are committed to solving complex problems by harnessing new technology and creative thinking that improves patient outcomes. Ultimately, our goal is to be the world leaders in the healthcare technology space."

Healthcare Leaders Group now serves as the parent brand to Eye Care Leaders, Alta Medical Management, Practice Builders, Clinical Quality Experts and HR Web. HLG's mission is to partner with leaders across the healthcare space to establish the gold standard of care and expand value to patients.

HLG is committed to providing practices a set of technologies, services, solutions, and customer-facing products, including electronic health records and medical systems, regulatory compliance reporting, HR and revenue cycle management, and much more.

About HLG: Healthcare Leaders Group exists to provide value to its clients and partners by revolutionizing the delivery of care and eliminating barriers that stand in the way of comprehensive, modern, and thoughtful health care. This is accomplished through innovative leadership, out-of-the-box thinking, and the use of new technologies.

To learn more about HLG visit healthcareleadersgroup.com.

