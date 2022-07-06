CorEvitas, LLC Announces Expanded Specialty EMR Data Services

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorEvitas, LLC is excited to announce expanded services to include specialty EMR data through its Specialty EMR Data Business Unit. Health iQ Limited, a subsidiary of CorEvitas, has provided innovative real-world evidence solutions in the United Kingdom and Europe for over 10 years. The organization is poised to offer expanded real-world data sets and innovative and customized technology solutions as it rebrands and fully integrates with CorEvitas.

CorEvitas, LLC expands real-world evidence services to include specialty EMR data.

President of the Specialty EMR Data business, Jilani Gulam, shares, "This rebrand and the use of the corporate tradename completes our integration with our parent company and consolidates our commitment to deliver true excellence in real-world evidence solutions."

The Specialty EMR Data business provides access to curated data sets including U.S. retinal EMR data, as well as UK and European primary and secondary care datasets to advance the understanding of population health. Further, with a suite of innovative software as a service tools that leverage these datasets, advanced algorithms and data analytics can be applied for health economic and outcomes research, as well as commercial applications.

CorEvitas captures a holistic view of the patient, providing expanded insights and best-in-class real-world evidence. CorEvitas' access to deep clinical registry data, which includes patient-reported outcomes, its precision medicine biorepository services, and its experience capturing the patient voice, provide an expanded view of patients' lived experience on therapies.

About CorEvitas®

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose, gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas provides biopharmaceutical companies with the tools to demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, collecting data from almost 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to contributing to hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas supports U.S. and European regulator-required post-approval safety studies for multiple newly-approved treatments in autoimmune diseases. CorEvitas has built on its syndicated registry business with additional complementary capabilities over time. The Precision Medicine business advances the molecular understanding of disease and prognostic tools by pairing registry data with select biospecimens and 'omics data. The Patient Experience business complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. This includes the HealthUnlocked technology platform, which hosts over 1.5 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities significantly expanding the scope of patient experiential data. The Specialty EMR Data business' deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions gives CorEvitas access to a broad range of UK and international datasets across primary and secondary care, including access to a leading retinal data set. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

