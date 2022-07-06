2022 International Scientific and Technological Innovation Conference on Green Development Kicked off Online

BEIJING, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, the 2022 International Scientific and Technological Innovation Conference on Green Development was held online with the theme of "Pursuing Cooperation and Sharing in Green and Low-Carbon Development", to allow well-known experts, scholars, environmentalists and scientific and technological workers at home and abroad to freely exchange online and jointly discuss the blueprint of building a beautiful China with green technology.

At the Conference, keynote reports titled "Strengthening the International Cooperation to Promote Green Recovery with Concerted Efforts", "Scientific and Technological Innovation and Sustainable Development", "Construction of a Clean, Low-carbon, Safe, and Efficient Hydrogen Energy System", "Long-term Plan and Low-carbon Action: The Strategy and Practice of Faurecia for Carbon Neutrality" and "Green Innovation and Cooperation in the Era of Sustainable Development" was delivered by Li Bo, Vice President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Gong Ke, former President of World Federation of Engineering Organizations, former President of Nankai University, and Foreign Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics, Ouyang Minggao, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Professor of Tsinghua University, and Director of State Key Laboratory of Automotive Safety and Energy in Tsinghua University, Francois TARDIF, President of Faurecia China, and Alessandro Golombiewski Teixeira, former President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), former Minister of Tourism of Brazil, and former Special Economic Advisor to the President of Brazil, respectively. Duan Jin, Vice Chairman of Urban Planning Society of China, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Professor of Southeast University, released the world's first "Park City Index".

Thematic forums themed on Green Development, Green Energy Development, Green Life, Green Hydrogen Production and Green Agriculture was held to fully demonstrate China's achievements in the development of green technology and promote the transformation of China's plan and wisdom into a worldwide consensus.

The International Scientific and Technological Innovation Conference on Green Development is held every two years as a brand event of the China Association for Science and Technology. Since its launch in Sichuan in 2018, it has been successfully held for two consecutive sessions. This year, it was held in Yinchuan, Ningxia to facilitate the building of the "pilot area for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin" and contribute scientific and technological strength to the development of a beautiful China.

SOURCE China Association for Science and Technology