Tosca acquires Bristol Manufacturing's Cheese Box Division, Expanding its Geographic Reach

ATLANTA, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions and pooling, has acquired Bristol Manufacturing's cheese box division. Bristol Manufacturing is a reconditioning and repair company that services the cheese market in the United States. The acquisition includes two facilities in Springfield, MO, and Canton, NY, allowing Tosca to add capacity for future growth, expand its geographic reach, and insource all of its wash and reconditioning services for the Tosca 640 cheese containers.

The acquisition of Bristol's cheese box division enables Tosca to offer its customers enhanced flexibility, greater capacity, and better service. Tosca has an existing relationship with Bristol Manufacturing, having previously used the company to recondition some of its 640 reusable packaging containers for cheese.

Brent Davis, owner of Bristol Manufacturing is pleased to see his company acquired by Tosca. "My team and I have partnered with Tosca for years to service the cheese industry and I know that customers are in very capable hands. I am confident that Tosca will continue to deliver outstanding service."

Tosca has been delivering smarter, safer, and more sustainable reusable container solutions for the country's leading names in the cheese industry for over 50 years. As the long-time market leader in 640 cheese boxes, Tosca played an instrumental part in developing national safety and quality guidelines adopted as the industry standard by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, and the National Cheese Institute.

Eric Frank, CEO of Tosca, is excited to announce another acquisition from Tosca: "At Tosca, we're passionate about lowering supply chain costs for our customers while providing them exceptional quality and superior service. This geographic and capacity expansion will allow us to be a better partner for our cheese customers and continue revolutionizing the flow of supply chains."

The cheese industry is continuing to grow. The global cheese market size stood at USD 88.2 billion last year. It is expected to reach USD 107.7 billion by 2028 and projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. As Tosca prepares to meet the needs of customers in the coming years, the addition of two new facilities will be integral to Tosca's service capabilities.

About Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging solutions and pooling for supply chains. We offer growers, suppliers, and retailers a more efficient and sustainable way to move products from source to shelf with our unique ability to service the entire supply chain. With a robust portfolio of reusable assets including crates, pallets, bulk containers, dollies and more, we are committed to preserving product quality, reducing damage, decreasing environmental impact, and minimizing labor and transportation costs.

With a combined 100 years of experience as industry leaders, we are committed to partnering with you every step of the way, providing reliable and consistent service across your markets with the resources and power of a global network and the collaboration of local service. With a solutions mindset, in-house R&D, IoT tracking capabilities and a focus on innovation, Tosca is revolutionizing the way supply chains move.

For more information visit: www.toscaltd.com.

