Seoul National University Hospital selects RayCare: RaySearch Laboratories

STOCKHOLM , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) in South Korea has placed an order for the information oncology system RayCare®*. Recently, the hospital invested in RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation®*.

In April 2022 the carbon ion center at SNUH ordered RayStation treatment planning system, for use with their Toshiba Heavy Ion Therapy System. The hospital has now decided to invest in RayCare as their information oncology system.

Carbon ion therapy is a highly advanced radiation therapy technique that can be effective for complex tumors which are difficult to treat with conventional methods. SNUH is the second carbon ion center in Korea to select RaySearch with RayStation and RayCare, the first customer was Yonsei Cancer Center in Seoul.

Professor Hong-Gyun Wu, director, SNUH Gijang Cancer Center for Heavy Ion Therapy and Study, SNUH, says: " With the introduction of software (RayStation, RayCare) from RaySearch, SNUH has taken a step further to open cancer center for heavy ion therapy and study. SNUH will take the lead in contributing to society by spurring research and development as well as treatment of cancer patients."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Recently SNUH decided to invest in our treatment planning system RayStation. Now I am happy to state that this prominent hospital has decided to also buy RayCare for their carbon ion center. With the additional order from SNUH RaySearch confirms our market leading position in this unique segment as well as acknowledges the fact that the number of new customers who choose RayCare as their oncology information system is increasing."

