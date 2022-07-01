New Handcrafted Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition Previewed in Three Stunning Paint Colors

TLX Type S PMC Edition to get special PMC treatment; handcrafted in Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center

Previewed in three NSX derived colors – Curva Red, 130R White and Long Beach Blue

Unique accents include Berlina Black Roof and Copper 20-inch lightweight wheels

First TLX Type S PMC Edition planned for production later this year

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best performing Acura sedan ever gains a healthy dose of tech, materials and craftsmanship from the NSX supercar with the new limited production 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition, the fifth vehicle handcrafted by the same master technicians who build the NSX Type S at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio1. Offered in one of three NSX derived premium colors – Curva Red, 130R White and Long Beach Blue – the limited production run TLX Type S PMC Edition will be available for ordering later this year.

Exterior design elements exclusive to the PMC Edition include Berlina Black paint for the roof, antenna, and door handles, and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers. The NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch lightweight wheels are also painted in a new Copper-finish, a first for an Acura model. Additional exterior enhancements include a carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish and gloss-black exterior badging.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is further distinguished by carbon fiber interior trim panels, illuminated side sills and premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding. Vehicles finished in Curva Red paint feature an Ebony interior highlighted by red contrast stitching. Long Beach Blue Pearl is paired with an eye-popping Orchid interior with striking blue stitching while 130R White is paired exclusively with a sporty Red interior. Milano leather seats with Ultrasuede® inserts are standard and an individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition as a limited-edition vehicle handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.

Following the hand-assembly process, each TLX Type S PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection and rough-road simulation. To protect the paint during shipping, PMC Editions are wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.

For details on Acura's PMC Edition vehicles, visit AcuraNews.com.

TLX Type S PMC Edition Details:

• Hand Assembled at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)

• Painted in NSX premium nano-pigment paints:

° Curva Red (Ebony Interior)

° 130R White (Red Interior)

° Long Beach Blue (Orchid Interior)

• Carbon fiber decklid spoiler

• Carbon fiber rear diffuser

• Lightweight Copper Y-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

• Pirelli P-Zero Summer Tire (255/35)

• Berlina black roof panel and antenna

• Berlina black door handles

• Black-chrome quad exhaust finishers

• Gloss black badging

• Side sill garnish

• Carbon fiber interior trim panels

• Illuminated Type S side sills

• Premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding

• Flat bottom heated steering wheel

• Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

For more information on the 2023 Acura TLX Type S click here.

