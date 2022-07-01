IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 15,130 vehicles, a decrease of 53.6 percent compared to June 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 142,803 vehicles; a decrease of 24.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in June, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 55.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Reports June Sales Results (PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 4,121 vehicles in June, a decrease of 31 percent compared to June 2021.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported June sales of 3,419 vehicles, a decrease of 49.8 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.5 percent, with 22,892 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 2,479 vehicles, a decrease of 25.4 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 32.7 percent, with 16,421 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























June June YOY % % MTD

June June YOY % % MTD



2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR























Mazda3 865 3,323 (74.0) % (75.0) %

14,855 21,634 (31.3) % (31.8) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 576 1,960 (70.6) % (71.7) %

6046 13,716 (55.9) % (56.2) %

Mazda 3 HB 289 1,363 (78.8) % (79.6) %

8809 7,918 11.3 % 10.5 %























Mazda6 0 1,889 (100.0) % (100.0) %

334 10,026 (96.7) % (96.7) %























MX-5 Miata 132 1,227 (89.2) % (89.7) %

2,800 6,677 (58.1) % (58.3) %

MX-5 65 497 (86.9) % (87.4) %

973 2,694 (63.9) % (64.1) %

MXR 67 730 (90.8) % (91.2) %

1827 3,983 (54.1) % (54.4) %























CX-3 - 667 - -

- 4,040 - -

CX-30 4,733 5,824 (18.7) % (21.9) %

21727 33,904 (35.9) % (36.3) %

CX-5 6,654 16,393 (59.4) % (61.0) %

81804 92,620 (11.7) % (12.3) %

CX-9 1,157 3,282 (64.7) % (66.1) %

16180 20,265 (20.2) % (20.7) %

CX-50 1,566 0 - -

4787 0 - -

MX-30 23 0 - -

316 0 - -























CARS 997 6,439 (84.5) % (85.1) %

17,989 38,337 (53.1) % (53.4) %

TRUCKS 14,133 26,166 (46.0) % (48.1) %

124,814 150,830 (17.2) % (17.8) %























TOTAL 15,130 32,605 (53.6) % (55.4) %

142,803 189,167 (24.5) % (25.0) %













































*Selling Days 26 25





152 151





























