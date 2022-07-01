Detroit Area Welcomes New Rally House Store

ALLEN PARK, Mich, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House continues to add to the roster in Michigan, this time in the Detroit area. Rally House Fairlane Green has set up shop in Allen Park, MI, a few minutes southwest of Downtown Detroit. Here, customers can explore a diverse array of sports apparel for numerous pro and college teams and an incredible selection of local merchandise inspired by businesses and themes specific to the area.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House loves finding ideal locations to plant a new store, and that's what the company discovered in Allen Park. "We're officially on The Hill! This new location is our closest to Downtown Detroit and an easy stop for anyone heading to Comerica, LCA, or Ford Field," explains District Manager Monika Ross. "We look forward to meeting more Detroit fans and helping them get stocked up with gear for their favorite Michigan teams!"

There's no shortage of esteemed brand names available at Rally House Fairlane Green, including '47, New Era, Nike, and more. There's also a long list of teams in stock at this new Rally House store, allowing fans to profess their love for college and professional franchises like the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and many others.

When fans want to represent the amazing city of Detroit and the state of Michigan, Rally House Fairlane Green has the apparel and accessories to make it happen. Patrons can peruse a wide range of quality, one-of-a-kind localized merchandise for area favorites such as Stroh's Beer, Detroit Distillery, General Motors, and various others.

Customers can count on Rally House Fairlane Green for exceptional customer service and a rewarding shopping experience. Still, there's an all-inclusive listing of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com that can ship to any state.

For the most current store updates and news, visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-fairlane-green or follow Rally House Fairlane Green on Facebook (@RallyFairlaneGreen) and Instagram (@rallyfairlanegreen).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Monika Ross, District Manager

mross@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House