Softheon Expands to Artificial Intelligence in Care Management for Health Plans through Acquisition of NextHealth Technologies

STONY BROOK, N.Y. and DENVER, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, a leading cloud-based eligibility, enrollment, and billing provider for health plans and government agencies, has acquired NextHealth Technologies, an AI-powered SaaS-based healthcare analytics platform. With the acquisition, Softheon will be better able to help health plans sell and deliver efficient, high-quality care through synergies in the companies' respective products and solutions. Health plans cans save tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars on medical and operational costs through Softheon's growing suite of solutions.

The acquisition significantly enhances Softheon's talent density, enhancing go-to-market strategies, engineering processes, and leadership. The overall speed and capability of NextHealth's AI solutions will increase through Softheon's propriety technology.

Softheon CEO, Eugene Sayan, will continue to lead the company. Eric Grossman, NextHealth's founder, has become the combined organization's Chief Commercial Officer, supporting Sayan's vision and the company's growth objectives.

Sayan shared, "Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is here, and we are seeing the incredible impact it can have on both members and carriers. Our goal has been to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and plentiful, and we see AI as a clear path forward to bring efficiencies to our carrier partners. This acquisition is a testament to Softheon's commitment to helping health plans tackle some of their biggest challenges, such as population health and the movement toward consumerism in healthcare."

NextHealth Technologies, founded in 2013, offers a cloud-based platform that utilizes rigorous methodologies and standardized processes to enable health plan customers to identify impactable populations, measure which clinical initiatives work best for whom, and integrate data-driven decisions into the workflow in real-time to derive the highest ROI from their analytics investments.

"We are thrilled to be part of Softheon's continued growth and expansion," shared Grossman, "This is an incredible opportunity for our respective teams. NextHealth's technical and service staff will continue to build and support cutting-edge applications of AI for carrier member populations with the support and resources of a larger company. We see a bright future for our health plan partners as we bring those tools to bear to deliver significant value and reduced costs."

Softheon's purchase of NextHealth is expected to bring economies of scale and operating leverage to the combined company. NextHealth investors, Norwest Venture Partners and TT Capital Partners, will become investors in Softheon and expressed excitement on the prospects of the transaction.

"Together, NextHealth and Softheon can provide better care at lower medical and administrative costs while advancing the application of AI in healthcare." said Casper de Clercq, General Partner at Norwest Venture Partners.

"The acquisition of NextHealth will enhance Softheon's AI capabilities for health plans," said Ryan Engle, partner at TT Capital Partners, "Member data spanning shopping and enrollment through claims creates opportunities for proprietary methodologies to shape member behavior and create value for plans."

Softheon has continued its growth and expansion, having completed more than 20 million enrollments since the inception of the Affordable Care Act, through public and private exchange technology. The acquisition comes after the company introduced its first foray into AI by creating a machine learning algorithm that predicts which members are at risk of letting their insurance coverage lapse, as featured in Bloomberg Law.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve 8 State agencies and over 90 health plans. Issuers and consumers utilizing Medicaid, Medicare, and the ACA Marketplace benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences. Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal.

About NextHealth Technologies

NextHealth Technologies, based in Denver, is an AI-powered analytics platform that rapidly optimizes the effectiveness of health plans' cost, quality, and service enhancement initiatives resulting in significantly reduced costs and improved outcomes. Its cloud-based solution utilizes scientifically rigorous methodologies and standardized processes, enabling and promoting a culture of measurement. The platform is HITRUST-certified, scalable, and is deployed with expert services to ensure client adoption and success. Know what works™ and make it better.

