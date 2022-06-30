Farm Credit Services of America, Frontier Farm Credit Recognized for Employee Engagement

Quantum Workplace honors companies who make work better everyday to provide best in class culture

OMAHA, Neb., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) and Frontier Farm Credit, jointly managed financial cooperatives based in Omaha, Nebraska, have received a Quantum Workplace Employee Voice Award for their commitment to making teammates feel valued and heard.

Quantum Workplace is a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software. Its annual Employee Voice Awards recognize customer organizations that have prioritized employee engagement to strengthen the work culture and be employers of choice.

"We have the distinct honor of acknowledging customers who are making work better every day," said Greg Harris, Quantum Workplace co-founder and CEO. "These organizations understand that the greatest lever for their success is their talent."

FCSAmerica and Frontier Farm Credit received the gold designation in the Employee Voice Award's transformation category, which recognizes employers who have developed and implemented strategies to drive workplace transformation.

"This award is inspiring because it is a reflection of believing in the impact of teammates voicing their opinions and making meaningful change to move the needle," said Scott Binder, chief operating officer for FCSAmerica and Frontier Farm Credit, which together serve agricultural producers in Iowa, eastern Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The Quantum Workplace employee survey provides an overall sentiment of engagement based on nine measures. At FCSAmerica and Frontier Farm Credit, leaders and their teams use the results of the survey to identify areas where improvement would enhance the workplace. Teams then commit to a plan and document actions taken to ensure issues raised in the employee engagement survey are addressed.

"Our overall engagement index is a leading indicator of our future success. We pay close attention to it because it is a driver of our reputation as a best place to work and helps us focus on ways to make our culture best in class," Binder said.

While employee engagement dropped nationally in 2021 as companies grappled with workplace disruptions due to COVID, FCSAmerica and Frontier Farm Credit saw an increase in engagement. The highest-ranking item on the employee survey was in the organizational engagement category, with 91 percent of teammates agreeing, "I am proud to work for FCSAmerica and Frontier Farm Credit."

"Employee engagement is a year-round commitment that all of us own," said Mark Jensen, president and CEO of the cooperatives. "We are focused on continually improving our culture through the engagement of our team members. The engagement survey is an important tool in making sure their voices are heard. The strength of our workplace carries into the marketplace, where farmers and ranchers depend on us for expertise and support."

About Farm Credit Services of America

Farm Credit Services of America is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $37.8 billion in assets and $6.8 billion in members' equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region's leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Learn more at fcsamerica.com.

About Frontier Farm Credit

Frontier Farm Credit is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $2.6 billion in assets and $536 million in members' equity, Frontier Farm Credit is one of the region's leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in eastern Kansas. Learn more at frontierfarmcredit.com.

