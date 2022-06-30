Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and Alaska Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer Named National Chair and Vice Chair of Aerospace States Association

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerospace States Association (ASA) elected Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera as the new National Chair and Alaska Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer as Vice Chair of the ASA. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth concluded his term as ASA National Chair.

Lt. Governor Primavera has been working to advance the aerospace ecosystem in Colorado for years, having served this past year as the Vice Chair of the ASA and the co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition. Under her leadership, Colorado has the largest aerospace economy per capita in the country. Lt. Governor Meyer has also been a longtime advocate of the industry, creating Aerospace Day at the Alaska State Capitol among other initiatives.

"I am honored to accept this role and to help expand the aerospace industry, both in Colorado and throughout the country. Colorado is a proud epicenter of aerospace. As this critical industry continues to grow in our state, bringing good-paying jobs and helping to build an economy for all, I am excited to continue our successful work fostering an innovative and collaborative ecosystem for the aerospace industry that can be a model for the rest of the nation," said Lieutenant Governor Primavera.

"It's an exciting time in our industry, and I'm ready and excited to dig in and help create new impactful partnerships among state governments and the greater aerospace and aviation community," said Lt. Governor Meyer.

About the Aerospace States Association

The Aerospace States Association (ASA) is a non-partisan 501c (3) organization comprised of Lieutenant Governors, Governor appointed delegates, state legislators, territorial and tribal government representatives and associate members from aerospace organizations and academia working to advance aerospace and aviation in member states and throughout the nation. ASA is the only aerospace advocacy organization promoting State based perspectives in federal aerospace & aviation policy development. Visit www.aerostates.org for more information on the Aerospace States Association.

