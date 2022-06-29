Rakuten Advertising Expands Influencer Management Capabilities with Mavrck Partnership

Collaboration creates holistic affiliate and influencer program oversight through managed campaigns and self-service tools for Rakuten Advertising members

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Advertising is partnering with leading influencer marketing platform, Mavrck , to expand its influencer marketing services and create holistic program oversight, optimization and measurement for its affiliate advertisers. This partnership will seamlessly incorporate influencer marketing into Rakuten Advertising's managed affiliate campaign strategies and positions Rakuten Advertising to introduce a fully integrated self-service influencer solution.

(PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Advertising) (PRNewswire)

Brands managing large-scale and targeted influencer campaigns with Rakuten Advertising will benefit from more sophisticated influencer discovery and curation, with streamlined onboarding, communication and reporting tools. A central dashboard will offer a complete view of their affiliate and influencer campaigns, empowering brands with a holistic vision of their full-funnel affiliate marketing strategy.

"Influencers have become more essential than ever, as brands seek to drive consideration and purchase activity through their Affiliate Marketing strategies," said Jeff Wender, CRO, Rakuten Advertising. "Partnering with an industry leader like Mavrck expands and enhances our influencer management capabilities and empowers brands to achieve their goals from awareness to activation, while delivering breakthrough performance objectives and results."

The partnership with Mavrck is Rakuten Advertising's latest and most significant move towards delivering a differentiated suite of influencer marketing solutions that will create the integration, insight and control brands need to succeed. More than 5,000 marketing professionals at more than 500 global consumer brands rely on Mavrck's technology to more effectively access and manage relationships with content creators. Since 2014, Mavrck has activated more than 3 million creators and paid more than $200 million in incentives.

"Rakuten Advertising is a proven leader and innovator in the affiliate marketing industry, and we are excited to launch this partnership with them," said Lyle Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of Mavrck. "Affiliate marketing is a leading monetization strategy for creators, and by partnering with Rakuten, we can improve our offering while expanding our reach, diversifying our insights and advancing measurement and sales attribution. Together, we are strongly positioned to drive better business outcomes for both brands and creators with affiliate marketing."

To learn more about this partnership and Rakuten Advertising's influencer marketing suite, visit https://rakutenadvertising.com/content/influencer-marketing-solution/.

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Advertising connects leading agencies, brands, and publishers to active and engaged consumers around the world. With access to Rakuten's diverse media properties and audiences, combined with an award-winning performance network and proprietary consumer research, Rakuten Advertising creates the right conditions to reach new customers and sustain long-lasting loyalty. Its foundation of advanced technology, data and strategic services positions Rakuten Advertising to offer a differentiated suite of marketing and advertising solutions while continually pushing the industry forward. It is a division of Rakuten Group, Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices throughout EMEA, APAC, LATAM and North America. Learn more at www.RakutenAdvertising.com.

About Mavrck

Mavrck is the all-in-one, advanced influencer marketing platform enabling global consumer brands to harness the power of social proof that consumers trust today. Marketers use Mavrck to discover and collaborate with influencers, advocates, referrers, and loyalists to create trusted content and insights for customer journey touchpoints at scale. Using its self-service influencer manager, Mavrck allows marketers to take an automated and performance-based approach to influencer marketing.

Founded in 2014, Mavrck has offices in Boston and Denver. Mavrck's platform has been recognized for its superior offering by the Shorty Awards and Retail TouchPoints' Retail Innovator Awards, honored as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" by Digiday, is the #1 influencer marketing platform for the enterprise on software review site G2, and was named to the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000. Mavrck was also named a "Leader" among the top influencer marketing platforms in Forrester's evaluation, The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020.

Contact:

Steven Shaw,

steven.shaw@rakuten.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rakuten Advertising