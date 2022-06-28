Monica Bishop Gallaher Honored as Finalist in 2022 Nashville Emerging Leader Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica Bishop Gallaher, Media Strategist for Deeter Gallaher Group, a public relations and digital media company, has been named a finalist in the 2022 Nashville Emerging Leader Awards (NELA) in the category of Public Relations, Marketing, and Advertising.

Presented by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville, the NELAs recognize young professionals under age 40 across 13 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community.

"I'm honored to be a finalist in the NELAs and to be included in such a vibrant group of leaders, creatives, business builders, and community caregivers," says Bishop Gallaher. "The opportunity to impact positive outcomes with our public relations clients, to share my entrepreneurial expertise with the brick-and-mortar opening of Southern Wave Boutique, and to invest in my Nashville neighborhoods represents everything I've wanted for my work and life. I'm just getting started!"

"The economic competitiveness of our region depends on attracting and retaining talented young professionals," says Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Schulz. "Through YP Nashville, we are thrilled to recognize these 48 young professionals for their leadership and contribution to our community." The NELAs recognize up to four finalists and one winner in 13 industry categories: Architecture and Engineering; Arts, Entertainment, and Music; Community Service and Nonprofit; Education; Environment and Sustainability; Financial Services; Government and Public Affairs; Hospitality and Tourism; Human Resources; Legal Services; Medical and Healthcare Services; Public Relations, Advertising, and Marketing; and Technology.

Judges of each industry are leaders in their respective fields who review applications and select the finalists and winner based on each applicant's answers to essay questions, level of professional achievement, demonstrated leadership, and community impact.

The 15th Annual NELA winners will be announced during the NELA Ceremony on Tuesday, July 19, at Lipscomb University's George Shinn Event Center with an after party at SkyBar at the Hilton Green Hills. Visit ypnashville.org/nelas for more information.

Monica Bishop Gallaher began her career with Deeter Gallaher Group in 2015 and has served as the Nashville lead for the past seven years. She is the founder and owner of Southern Wave Boutique, serves as PR Coordinator for dog rescue Adopt a Golden Nashville, and is on the board of the Middle Tennessee Penn State Alumni Association (Nashville Penn Staters).

ABOUT DEETER GALLAHER GROUP LLC

The Deeter Gallaher Group is a public relations, marketing, and digital media firm headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and with an office in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 2000 by Anne Deeter Gallaher, her elite team of professionals delivers creative, compelling, and unforgettable content. Whether it's a social media campaign, a public relations strategy, crisis management, or an M&A communications plan, the team positions clients for their best future. Visit DeeterGallaherGroup.com for a full list of services.

