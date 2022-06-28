Kimberly Olson, St. Croix Hospice Chief Compliance Officer, Named A Top 50 Women Leader in Minnesota 2022

OAKDALE, Minn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is proud to announce that Chief Compliance Officer Kimberly Olson RN, PHN, CHPN, CHC has been chosen as one of Women We Admire's Top 50 Women Leaders of Minnesota for 2022.

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. Each year they recognize distinguished women leaders throughout the United States with their Top 50 Women Leaders awards.

"I'm honored to receive this award and be recognized as a top leader in a state where there are so many impressive women leading their fields," said Olson. "I am proud to represent the healthcare, hospice and compliance fields on this list." Olson grew up in Nashwauk, Minnesota in the rural northern part of the state referred to as the Iron Range, and subsequently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN.

Olson has more than 20 years of nursing experience and 15 years' experience in hospice. She began her career at St. Croix Hospice in 2016 as Executive Director of Compliance. In 2018, she was promoted to Chief Compliance Officer. Olson is certified in Healthcare Compliance and as a Hospice & Palliative Care Nurse (CHPN).

"Kim shows her commitment to compliance excellence every day as she leads St. Croix Hospice forward with passion for the field," said Heath Bartness, St. Croix Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "She is, without a doubt, a top leader, so I am pleased to see her recognized among her peers."

Olson serves on the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) Legislative Affairs Committee where she collaborates with other national hospice leaders to support legislative priorities and advocate for policies that ensure the highest quality end-of-life care for patients and families. In Minnesota she co-chairs the policy committee of the Minnesota Network of Hospice and Palliative Care (MNHPC).

