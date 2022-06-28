Ascend brings new EV, battery materials to Battery Show Europe

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials is showcasing its latest materials for e-mobility at the Battery Show Europe this week. Among the products Ascend is exhibiting are a new color-stable grade of its Starflam® flame-retardant polyamides; its new Vydyne® AVS for damping noise, vibration and harshness; and Trinohex® Ultra, its REACH-registered electrolyte additive.

Trinohex Ultra promotes a more robust cathode-electrolyte interphase; protecting the cathode from hydrogen fluoride attack. (PRNewswire)

Ascend has developed a color-stable orange grade of its Starflam 525K flame-retardant PA66 that is laser-markable, withstands long-term heat aging over 5,000 hours and retains its electrical properties, including a UL 94 flammability rating of V-0 at 0.2 mm. This new color-stable grade is designed for use in high-voltage connectors and busbars.

Vydyne AVS, Ascend's new anti-vibration material, will also be highlighted. Tailored to dampen the high-frequency vibrations from EV motors and compressors, AVS is an effective NVH solution that mitigates in-cabin noise without adding complexity or weight.

Finally, Ascend will also promote its Trinohex Ultra electrolyte additive, which improves lithium-ion battery performance, safety and longevity. In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection leads to a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme conditions.

"Our goal is to bring new material solutions to the e-mobility space," said Ian van Duijvenboode, Ascend's director for e-mobility. "Our capabilities in application and design engineering, coupled with our extensive materials knowledge, continue to help OEMs overcome some significant challenges in terms of safety, passenger comfort and range."

Ascend is exhibiting at booth 10-C94 at the Battery Show Europe through June 30.

