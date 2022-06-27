InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Protective Face Masks (HOF-199)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and simple way to keep your mouth visible while wearing a mask," said an inventor, from Jersey Village, Texas, "so I invented the SAFE CLEAR MASK. My flexible and one size fits all design is easy to use for everyday jobs and it can be cleaned and reused multiple times with a cleansing wipe. It also allows others to easily see and read your lips and facial cues during use."

The invention ensures that the lips and mouth are visible when wearing a face mask. In doing so, it offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional protective face masks, clear masks and shields. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of airborne germs and viruses and it enhances safety, comfort and convenience. It also can be used to display company logos or slogans and it enables company marketing points to be directly promoted on the mask without compromising safety. The invention features a unique, one size fits all design that is easy to wear and allows for easier breathing so it is ideal for the general population, medical workers, individuals with various medical conditions, individuals with hearing impairments and individuals in the customer service industry who communicate with the public face to face such as police, flight attendants, ticket agents, TSA, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

