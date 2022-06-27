Enseo Launches Voice Controls in Senior Living with Partner Volara, Expanding CORE Platform

Senior living community residents can now make voice commands to control Enseo's TV and apartment controls

PLANO, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier senior living technology services provider, and Volara, the voice hub for the senior living industry, have integrated to bring voice controls to Enseo's resident TV and apartment controls solutions. The integration with Volara enables community residents to use voice commands to control the TV in-room entertainment suite and smart apartment controls powered by CORE by Enseo. This solution provides residents in senior living communities the option to use natural, familiar voice commands to manage their apartment TV experience, eliminating the need to stand or move.

"We are thrilled to partner with Volara to offer voice-enabled controls to our residents to address the unique challenges and growing technical demands in the senior living space," said Margaret DeVinney, Senior Living Strategist at Enseo. "When developing solutions for senior living communities, we strive to implement features to keep residents safe while creating a more familiar, easy to use and convenient experience."

The new voice control feature is an important tool for fall prevention. Implementing voice controls allows residents to make commands from a safe, seated position, eliminating the need for residents to locate a remote or stand up to make apartment adjustments. Volara will provide voice-based conversation management software and its secure integration hub to Enseo's technology while also protecting communities' proprietary data from disclosure to the major natural language processing platforms.

The integration allows residents to control the TV including searching channels, and selecting streaming apps, as well as controlling the room environment like temperature, lighting, window shades and more. Enseo has deeply integrated Volara's solution into the CORE platform. Enseo customers who enable Volara Voice Controls can expect the same detailed data and reporting streams they're accustomed to, including real-time data updates, remote monitoring, management, and more.

"We are excited to work with Enseo to bring voice control to their senior living customers," said David Berger, Volara CEO. "By combining voice with TV technologies and apartment controls technologies, together we are changing the resident experience with solutions that increase convenience and safety."

This partnership comes on the heels of the recent announcement of CORE by Enseo, an upgrade of Enseo's trusted Enseo Entertainment Experience, E3. CORE powers Enseo's complete product offering, including TV, Managed WiFi, Smart Apartment Room Controls, and Safety and Staff Support. To learn more, visit https://enseo.com/senior-living/.

About Enseo, LLC

Enseo is the premier technology services provider in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living and education. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 22 years that deliver digital entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and safety and staff solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

About Volara

Volara provides voice-based resident engagement software running on hardware like the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Hub, among others. Our tools are used by property managers, creative agencies, and technology integrators to easily enable memorable voice-based experiences at scale. Customized to the specific property and business, Volara knows how to get residents talking and senior living communities benefitting from the power of voice-based engagement. www.volara.io

