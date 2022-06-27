5G Consortium Promotes Solutions for Private Mobile Networks with Athonet Mobile Core

NEW YORK , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, today announced the 5G Consortium which brings together a vendor ecosystem of companies and organizations to promote the deployment of private mobile networks.

The goal of the 5G Consortium is to mutually promote an ecosystem of products and services that support LTE, 5G and CBRS private network deployments; collaborate in marketing the consortium; and conduct testing between products to ensure solutions are interoperable with each other and within the private LTE and 5G cellular environment.

"iGR sees a great opportunity for private wireless networks in the enterprise in the coming years," said Iain Gillot, president of iGR. "To be successful, the industry needs to deliver and support complete integrated solutions to the enterprise - this will require partnerships of the kind the 5G Consortium is building. The 5G Consortium is delivering solutions the enterprise private wireless network market needs."

"We are seeing an immense increase in interest to explore the benefits of private networks," said Simon O'Donnell, president, Athonet USA. "However, some companies aren't sure of what technologies are needed, the products that are available and work together, or the companies that are available to help design, implement and maintain a private network. The 5G Consortium simplifies the process and helps enterprises understand what is needed and find the right solution."

The 5G Consortium includes consultants, systems integrators and post-deployment specialists that can help match the business need with radios, devices and appliances that are interoperable with the Athonet mobile core. Current members of the 5G Consortium include:

Mike Owen, chief technology officer, Bearcom

"One of the biggest challenges customers face when adopting new technology is how to perform the implementation. For 40 years, BearCom has been providing the end-to-end solutions to successfully deploy innovative technologies. We partner with other organizations, through the 5G Consortium, to navigate any obstacles while working directly with the customer on their journey to success."

Andy Germano, vice president, Business Development, BEC Technologies

"We are excited about joining the 5G Consortium and the opportunity to collaborate and work with well-established industry partners to drive adoption of private mobile networks."

Patrick Buthmann, vice president, Sales & Business Development, BLiNQ Networks

"We are excited to be part of the 5G Consortium and understand the need for robust and reliable wireless solutions which are easy to deploy and are accessible to customers who have varying network requirements. We are firm believers that through collaboration and technology leadership, we can successfully distill the power and value of private LTE and 5G networks."

Harald Remmert, chief technology officer, Cellular Solutions, Digi International

"Digi is extremely proud to join the 5G Consortium as a founding member. Digi's IoT Connectivity Solutions connect people, places, and machines in the most demanding environments – reliably, securely, and proven for over 35 years. We are inspired by 5G Consortium's vision to accelerate private 4G/5G Networks adoption, which we believe will be a catalyst for remote connectivity, infrastructure modernization and digital transformation."

Chris Swan, chief commercial officer, Federated Wireless

"The reality is that next-generation wireless solutions are the key to helping enterprises realize the full potential of their cloud edge and IoT investments. The challenge is that most customers don't know where to start. That's why Federated Wireless is thrilled to support the 5G Consortium in reaching more customers, specifically by helping design, deliver and manage private wireless solutions that meet the exact use case requirements and goals of the business."

Brendon Mills, chief executive officer, Fortress Solutions

"With 5G deployments growing rapidly throughout not only the U.S. but world-wide, the 5G Consortium is an organization that provides an interoperability safe-haven for those organizations installing multi-vendor LTE, 5G, and CBRS private networks. Fortress Solutions is excited to be a partner of the consortium and to offer post-deployment/day 2 services to all customers looking to maintain, grow and optimize their networks."

Dan Quant, vice president, Strategic Development, MultiTech Systems

"MultiTech is honored to join Athonet Consortium accelerating Enterprise Cellular Network scalability across market segments," said Daniel Quant, Vice President of Strategic Development at MultiTech. "Compatibility amongst device, network and service members of the consortium reduces the time and costs to securely digitize assets and workflows."

Arif Ahsan, Director of Business Development, Supermicro Computer, Inc.

The 5G Consortium, launched by Athonet, is a timely collaborative response to enterprise demands. Supermicro believes that enterprise private networks are poised to become mainstream and is excited to be a partner with its broad array of industry leading edge appliances."

Andrew Davies, Chief Executive Officer, Syniverse Technologies, LLC

"Athonet has assembled an impressive vendor ecosystem to promote the deployment of private networks, an increasingly relevant and widespread market interest. With more than three decades of experience providing the most comprehensive platform to unlock the full potential of communication technologies, Syniverse is pleased to be an inaugural member of Athonet's Private Mobile Network Consortium. We look forward to working with the consortium members – present and future state – to help enterprises manage their critical communication needs on both private and public networks."

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

