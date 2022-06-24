Corporate Partnerships Propel College-bound Success

NEW YORK , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristo Rey New York, a high school based in East Harlem at 106th and Park, recently held graduation ceremonies at St. Ignatius Loyola Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Bishop Joseph Espaillat gave an impassioned commencement address, urging students to use their voices and skills to help end violence in our society. Espaillat, the youngest bishop in the United States, is the first bishop of Dominican heritage in the Archdiocese of New York. Soon 96 seniors from the Cristo Rey Class of 2022 will be attending colleges and universities including Dartmouth, Cornell, Villanova and Williams. From low-income households averaging just over $30,000, Cristo Rey New York students graduate from college at 5 times the rate of their socioeconomic peers.

The students participate in an innovative work-study curriculum, working 1 day per week throughout the school year in entry-level roles for companies across New York City and attending school the remaining 4 weekdays. The unique curriculum seeks to address two systemic inequities that impact economic mobility in the communities the school serves - insufficient high-quality education and inadequate early-career attachment and preparation.

Graduating senior Abdou Fofana worked at retailer and lifestyle products company Bespoke Post. "I never knew there were so many aspects to business," he said. "I was taught that I have many options and opportunities to become anything I want to be in the future." In his college search, he targeted programs that would allow him to continue to learn about marketing, merchandising, and sales. He began working for Bespoke Post as a freshman and stayed with them all 4 years. He will attend Siena College in the fall.

Another graduating senior, Kelly Saldana, worked at financial services firm LiquidNet Holdings, Inc., doing data work. She is confident the skills she developed, such as working with Excel, will serve her in college. She also acquired a professional support system that continues to guide her as she takes the next step to attend Bates College.

Both students represent the first-generation of their families to attend college. LiquidNet Holdings, Inc., began taking a team of students through the work study program in 2008. Bespoke Post became a partner in 2018. Both firms found ways to work remotely with students during the height of the pandemic.

