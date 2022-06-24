The Brooks Group Named to 2022 List of Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group announced it has been named to the Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina 2022 list by Best Companies Group, a BridgeTower Media Company. The Brooks Group ranked #2 in the small company category and was selected based on a detailed survey of its employees.

Best Companies Group's annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in North Carolina. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

"The Brooks Group is fortunate to have wonderful employees and we have a very intentional effort to retain them by ensuring a positive and healthy workplace," said Gary Fly, CEO and President of The Brooks Group. "We strive to have a work environment that allows for personal and professional growth, individual and team success, alignment with our core values, and some fun. We take the idea of being a great place to work seriously, are humbled by the recognition, and recognize the fact that we must continue to innovate and refine what a great work environment looks like in today's world."

"These companies prioritize the needs of their employees and treat them as people, not numbers, earning them a place on our 2022 Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina list," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group. "Our research proves this year's winners are committed to developing a highly-engaged workforce. Congratulations to all of 2022 Great Employers in North Carolina."

For the complete list of the Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina 2022, please visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/great-employers-to-work-for-in-north-carolina/winners

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is an award-winning B2B sales training company focused on bringing practical, straightforward solutions to your sales force selection and training challenges. The Brooks Group provides a suite of proven sales and sales management development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class sales hiring assessments.

