SealingTech Announces the Appointment of New Leadership Team Members and Affirms Focus on Cyber Security Mission

COLUMBIA, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech) has added new leadership and realigned its executive staff to better support its internal operations as well as US cyber defenders. The updated structure includes three "Mission Areas" that allow SealingTech to better partner with our customers and deliver innovative solutions faster. The three Mission areas are Defensive Cybersecurity Operations (DCO), Secure Enterprise Modernization (SEM) and Security-Enhanced Information Sharing (SEIS). Previously, these areas were covered by teams working across the organization on hardware, software and integration facility teams.

Brandon Whalen has been appointed Mission Director, SEIS. Whalen has been with SealingTech for two and a half years. Previously, Whalen was the founder and CEO of Quark Security, which became part of SealingTech at the close of 2019. He brings his extensive knowledge of cross-domain solutions to the new role.

Jennifer Jenkins has been promoted to Mission Director, SEM. In addition to her current management of SealingTech's Enterprise Modernization Center on the Eastern Shore, she will guide the team working to support scaling and modernizing government networks and operations. Jenkins has been at the company since 2017.

Gene Dollarhide has joined the company as Mission Director, DCO. Dollarhide recently comes to SealingTech from IronBow. "I joined SealingTech because it has a set of solutions that represent critical capabilities that can make a difference for our government customer," Dollarhide said. In his new role, Dollarhide will manage the personnel, oversee contract execution and solution delivery, and provide a mission roadmap in support of improved cyber operations.

Also new to SealingTech is Courtney Jones Duggan, who will serve as the Director of Marketing. Duggan joined SealingTech from Versant Health and brings a wealth of marketing experience, with strength in strategic planning and working with cross-functional teams to help organizations meet their objectives.

"This leadership team and structure positions SealingTech for continued growth while staying focused on our customer's missions. It represents a significant step forward in streamlining our operations in a scalable and collaborative manner" said SealingTech CEO Ed Sealing. "We're thrilled that these talented leaders will chart our course ahead, making us even more nimble and an even better assistance to the warfighter."

About SealingTech

SealingTech provides cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services. These include Engineering & Architecture, Test & Evaluation, Piloting & Prototyping, Integration & Logistics, Training & Exercises, and Operations. Their goal is to utilize expertise in these fields to support the United States and their allies. #BuildSecureSolve

