Laurel Springs School Launches Global Rebrand and Redesigned Website, Including Single Course E-Commerce Platform

WEST CHESTER, Pa., and OJAI, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School , an accredited, private, online school offering K–12 and postgraduate programs, announces the launch of its redesigned brand and website, adding an e-commerce marketplace for students to enroll in single courses. The innovative platform offers Laurel Springs single courses, including advanced coursework and electives, in a pay-as-you-go format that is flexible to each student's learning path and pace.

"This curriculum opportunity is expanding the limits of education, so students are no longer bound by the brick and mortar of their current school," said Arra Yerganian, president of Laurel Springs School. "We're offering education in a direct-to-consumer format, allowing students the flexibility to supplement their educational experience with online courses, and improving how the world can learn."

With the single-course marketplace, students can enroll part-time in Laurel Springs, even while attending another school. The functionality allows students to supplement their current curriculum with mastery-based courses and positions the organization to offer college preparatory, AP and honors classes, and UC a–g or NCAA-approved courses.

Students can take advanced coursework not offered at other schools, participate in elective courses such as career introductions in fields like business development, computer science, STEM-based careers, and other opportunities, or simply use the courses to test-drive the immersive education approach at Laurel Springs.

Course offerings in the new e-commerce marketplace offer the adaptive flexibility Laurel Springs School families crave. Students are drawn to an innovative educational journey that reinforces their ability to work on passions alongside their studies, learning how to juggle responsibilities while learning how to learn.

"We believe in limitless possibilities for learning and offering our students freedom and flexibility to pursue their passions and be the most successful version of themselves," Yerganian said. "That's why our uniquely talented students—artists, athletes, accelerated learners and world travelers—are drawn to our innovative curriculum and the way that we do school at home."

Laurel Springs School promotes the notion that in order to best accelerate student learning, students must learn how to learn in a manner that best suits their educational interests. With this single-course purchase option, students can learn how to learn by supplementing their course load with an easy-to-purchase option. At Laurel Springs, students interact with education in a personalized way to build their unique future with flexibility they need.

As the world moves further into the future of remote learning, Laurel Springs isn't what you'd traditionally expect from online learning. Since its inception in 1991, Laurel Springs' mission has been to engage global learners in an education that values them as individuals, integrates their passions and pursuits into academic and career pathways, and fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence.

About Laurel Springs

Laurel Springs School is an accredited, online private school offering a challenging K–12 curriculum and postgraduate academic program. Our mission is to engage global learners in an education that values them as individuals, integrates their passions and pursuits into academic and career pathways, and fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence. The school is designed for the college preparatory student who desires a personalized education to help them grow and excel academically and personally. We offer a flexible schedule that can support the early pursuit of careers in professional athletics, the entertainment industry, or wherever the student's passions take them. Laurel Springs School offers more than 30 clubs, activities and extracurricular programs. With 100 percent of faculty members holding at least a master's degree, students are offered more than 230 college preparatory courses taught by experts in their field, and score higher than the national average on the SAT and ACT. For 30 years, Laurel Springs School has an outstanding record of placing graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice. In 2021, 76 percent of graduates were offered admission to U.S. News and World Reports Top 50 Colleges and earned more than $17 million in merit scholarships. Learn more at laurelsprings.com .

