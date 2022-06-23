Heidrick & Struggles Vice Chairmen Named NACD Directorship 100™ Honorees

Bonnie Gwin and Theodore Dysart lauded for their leadership in the corporate governance community

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced today that Bonnie Gwin , Vice Chairman and Co-managing Partner of the Global CEO & Board of Directors Practice and Theodore (Ted) Dysart , Vice Chairman and Partner, Global CEO & Board Practice were again named to the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100™. NACD is the recognized authority on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. This is the 11th year for Bonnie and the 15th year for Ted.

"We applaud Bonnie and Ted for their tireless efforts over the past decade to promote excellence in corporate governance and board performance," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer at Heidrick & Struggles. "The role of boards is evolving as they address an increasingly complex set of issues and challenges that have far broader implications than in the past. Year after year, Bonnie and Ted have been recognized by their peers for their leadership and commitment to advancing the highest standards in boardroom leadership, and the sterling reputation they have gained as trusted leadership advisors will serve both boards and the NACD well, as boards continue to examine how to meet the expectations and demands of multiple stakeholder groups."

Now in its 16th year, the NACD Directorship 100 awards recognize peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Honorees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. A selection committee reviewed the nominees' histories of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles are a framework that encourages excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

"The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "We honor these individuals' forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success."

The complete list of the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2022.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

