GameOn Launches First-of-its-Kind Fan Engagement Focused Chat Experience with Milwaukee Brewers™

Brewers fans will experience more rich content and engagement through Facebook Messenger

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology , the industry-leading conversational applications platform, and the Milwaukee Brewers announced today that through Brewers Facebook Messenger, fans will have the ability to enjoy a streamlined and interactive experience through live game updates, scores, highlight videos and player specific information while using the chat application. In addition, fans will be able to access additional rich content including the team's YouTube videos, new podcast and blogs in one easy-to-access place. This new conversational platform will utilize technology in a unique way that has not yet been used by an MLB team.

For more information: https://gameontechnology.com/ (PRNewsfoto/GameOn) (PRNewswire)

"Baseball fans, self-included, love to chat before, during and after the game. Part of being a fan is sharing how you feel with your baseball community," said Alex Beckman, CEO and co-founder, GameOn Technology. "When fans want to chat with their favorite team or their fellow fans, we believe their experience should be fun, easy and fast. GameOn Technology has taken customer obsession to new heights in 2022 in delivering next-gen user experiences that are as rewarding for fans. We're excited to be working with a forward-thinking, fan-first organization to push the limits of fan engagement and offer a solid user experience utilizing technology."

GameOn develops conversational AI solutions that create robust and personalized audience engagement across the customer life cycle. Once a user engages with one of GameOn's consumer-driven partners through chat, multiple solutions and levels of content are offered to those users. This new application will offer unique and different customization options so Brewers enthusiasts will be served with contextually relevant content, creating a richer fan experience. This application is complementary to content offered elsewhere, including the team's website and MLB Ballpark app. This new content platform will be offered at no cost to the end user and can be accessed through Brewers Facebook Messenger.

"We look forward to working with GameOn to provide Brewers fans with an enhanced digital experience that is individually tailored and serves up user-friendly rich content," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "Our goal is always to offer the most innovative consumer experience possible, whether it's at American Family Field or through other engagement opportunities. We believe this takes the fan experience to another level."

The Milwaukee Brewers chat application for Facebook Messenger is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

Media Contacts:

Jasmine Mayo

Head of Communications, GameOn Technology

jasmine@gameontechnology.com

Milwaukee Brewers logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GameOn