Corteva to Host Investor Day

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) will host an Investor Day on September 13, 2022 at its Johnston, Iowa Business Center.

During this virtual event, Corteva management is expected to provide updates on the company's strategy, technology pipeline and financial framework.

Presentations will take place between 9 a.m. and Noon Eastern Time, and will include remarks from Corteva Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Digital Officer Sam Eathington, Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Crop Protection Business Unit Robert King, and other members of the company's senior leadership team.

Presentations will be webcast. Registration is available on the Events and Presentations Page of the Corteva Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

