Christian Employee Sues Scripps Research Institute for Religious Discrimination Over Vaccine Mandate

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Christian employee has filed a lawsuit against The Scripps Research Institute for religious discrimination over the institute's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for employees. Events Manager Georgia Ringler alleges that Scripps Research refused to address her religious objections to the mandate and terminated her employment. According to Ms. Ringler, a devout Christian, she cannot take Covid-19 vaccines because they are produced or developed with aborted fetal cell lines. California law requires employers to explore any reasonable means of accommodating an employee's religious belief or observance. But according to Ms. Ringler, Scripps Research terminated her employment without any response to her religious objections: "Scripps Research had no concern for my faith or religious convictions. I believe that if I objected to this mandate coming from a different protected community, the Institute would have gone above and beyond to accommodate me." According to Ms. Ringler's attorney Arthur Kim: "Civil rights is about tolerance, about protecting unpopular minorities. Yesterday that was gay Americans. Today it is the unvaccinated Christian. We must not condemn those who are different to societal death. They deserve equal treatment. If the vaccinated are allowed to move freely and potentially spread Covid, then the Christian objector must be afforded the same treatment, especially if she is willing to protect the health of others through regular testing." Scripps Research is a medical research facility headquartered in San Diego, California. Ms. Ringler is represented by Arthur Kim of Arthur Kim Law Firm in Beverly Hills, California. The case is Georgia Ringler v. The Scripps Research Institute (San Diego Superior Court Case No. 37-2022-00024191-CU-WT-CTL).

