Behr Paint Company Introduces BEHR PREMIUM™ Spray Paint

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint Company introduced BEHR PREMIUM™ Spray Paint today, available nationwide in 51 colors including new textured and metallic finishes. The aerosol spray paints feature an enhanced formulation that combines paint and primer properties≠ in a single can, delivering a premium, durable finish that will help revitalize furniture and décor items inside and outside of the home.

"BEHR PREMIUM Spray Paint is a necessary staple to have handy for home refresh projects," said Jodi Allen, Behr Global Chief Marketing Officer. "The variety of available paint colors and textures invite you to #SprayItYourWay, giving new life to household items from dining room tables to outdoor wicker chairs. The transformation opportunities are endless."

The spray paints are designed for both indoor and outdoor use; seamlessly adhesive to a variety of surfaces including wood, metal, plastic, cast stone, and wicker. Their enhanced formulation combines paint and primer≠ in a single ergonomically developed can, delivering a premium, durable finish across popular colors and finishes. The unique, ergonomic shape of the can and its comfort tip deliver a superior spray experience that fights fatigue, confirming a smooth finish with every spray.

To launch BEHR PREMIUM Spray Paint, Behr has partnered with Color Influencer Courtney Quinn, also known as @ColorMeCourtney, who will demonstrate the transformative power of BEHR PREMIUM Spray Paint and the many color and texture options available.

"Courtney's passion for all things colorful makes her the perfect ambassador to help us introduce our new array of Spray Paint colors and textures," said Allen. "She'll help us demonstrate the many uses for our spray paints inside and outside of the home, and encourage others to join in on the fun."

To celebrate this launch, Behr will award one lucky winner $10,000 to help them level up their own DIY transformation project this summer. To enter, visit BehrSprayitYourWay.com, select one of several featured projects, virtually apply one of several available spray paint colors, and submit the transformed item for a chance to win. Terms and conditions apply.* For more details, visit BehrSprayitYourWay.com.

BEHR PREMIUM™ Spray Paint can be found exclusively at The Home Depot, available in 26 core colors, including Behr's 2022 Color of the Year, Breezeway, as well as 25 specialty colors, including Textured Matte Black, Metallic Titanium, and Champagne Gold.

For more information, visit Behr.com/PremiumSprayPaint.

*No purchase necessary. Purchase will not increase the odds of winning. Sweepstakes open to US residents age 18 or older and ends at 11:59P PST on August 1, 2022. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for details.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR Products and BEHR PRO® Services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

≠ Certain surfaces may require additional prepping and priming.

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process Corporation.

CONTACT: BehrDIY@mbooth.com

